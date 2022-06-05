St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hasn’t given up on Zander Clark staying – but has 5 or 6 possible replacements lined up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hasn’t given up on Zander Clark staying – but has 5 or 6 possible replacements lined up

By Eric Nicolson
June 5 2022, 7.00am
Callum Davidson with Zander Clark after St Johnstone's play-off victory.
Callum Davidson with Zander Clark after St Johnstone's play-off victory.

Callum Davidson hasn’t completely given up hope of Zander Clark staying at St Johnstone – with a contract offer for the double-winning goalkeeper still on the table.

But the Perth boss is a realist and has drawn up a shortlist of half a dozen candidates to replace the Scotland squad man, who has been linked with Dundee United and a move to England.

And talks have already taken place with potential new recruits to make sure a priority position is filled, as Davidson admitted “it’s one we need to get right”.

“We have been working hard for months on the goalkeeping position because Zander was the player we most expected to move on,” he said.

“I have been working closely with Paul Mathers to identify goalkeepers we think can come here and do a job for us.

“We have five or six targets drawn up and the conversations have been happening to see which of them we can get.

“We need someone capable of coming here and going straight in as number one.

“Zander has been such a key part of St Johnstone and he’s showed, as well as Alan Mannus before him, how important it is to have a strong number one.

“It’s a really important position and one we need to get right.”

With Callum Hendry and Jamie McCart in the same boat as Clark, Saints are still waiting on definitive answers from them as well.

“We have made the best offers we can to Zander, Callum and Jamie,” he reported.

“The club has spoken to them.

“The offers are there and we will just have to wait and see what they decide to do.”

Exemplary attitude

Davidson added: “What I will say about the lads, and Shaun Rooney as well, is they were all brilliant for me right up to the final minute of the last game of the season.

“Their attitudes were exemplary. They were dedicated to keeping St Johnstone in the league even though they might be leaving.

“So I’d love to keep all three of them but we know that even with our best offers we won’t be able to match what other clubs can put in front of them.

“Sadly that’s just a fact of life and there’s nothing we can do about that.

“I’m still hopeful they’ll come back to me and say they want to stay, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

“My job is to make sure we have people lined up to replace them and the work on that has been happening for some time now.”

