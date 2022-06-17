St Johnstone fixtures: 2022/23 Premiership schedule sees Saints host Hibs on opening day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premiership campaign have been revealed.

And the SPFL have handed the Perth side a home clash with Hibs to kick off the new campaign.

Callum Davidson’s men will be looking for a bright start to lift spirits after last season’s battle against relegation.

In the end, St Johnstone secured their Premiership status with victory over Championship hopefuls Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the play-offs.

This time around, a much-changed Saints side will be aiming for a vast improvement in a season which features a break between November 12 and December 17 for the World Cup in Qatar.

Andrew Considine and Drey Wright have become their first summer signings as Perth manager Davidson seeks to retool his squad.

And more are certain to follow ahead of the big Premiership kick-off on July 30.

St Johnstone fixtures in full

July/August

Jul 30: Hibs (H); Aug 6: Motherwell (A); Aug 13: Rangers (A); Aug 20: Aberdeen (H); Aug 27: Hearts (A).

September

Sep 3: St Mirren (H); Sep 10: Kilmarnock (A); Sep 17: Ross County (H).

October

Oct 1: Dundee United (A); Oct 8: Celtic (H); Oct 15: Livingston (A); Oct 22: Hibs (A); Oct 29: Kilmarnock (H).

November

Nov 5: Rangers (H); Nov 9: St Mirren (A); Nov 12: Motherwell (H).

December

Dec 17: Ross County (A); Dec 24: Celtic (A); Dec 28: Hearts (H).

January 2023

Jan 2: Dundee United (H); Jan 7: Aberdeen (A); Jan 15: Livingston (H); Jan 28: Rangers (A).

February

Feb 1: Motherwell (A); Feb 4: Celtic (H); Feb 18: Dundee United (A); Feb 25: St Mirren (H).

March

Mar 4: Hearts (A); Mar 18: Kilmarnock (A).

April

Apr 1: Aberdeen (H); Apr 8: Ross County (A); Apri 15: Livingston (A); Apri 22 Hibs (H).

Post-split dates

Saturday 06/05/23

Saturday 13/05/23

Saturday 20/05/23

Wednesday 24/05/23

Saturday 27/05/23