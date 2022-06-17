St Johnstone fixtures: 2022/23 Premiership schedule sees Saints host Hibs on opening day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone fixtures: 2022/23 Premiership schedule sees Saints host Hibs on opening day

By Sean Hamilton
June 17 2022, 9.00am
St Johnstone fans can start looking forward to their McDiarmid Park return with the release of next season's fixtures
St Johnstone’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premiership campaign have been revealed.

And the SPFL have handed the Perth side a home clash with Hibs to kick off the new campaign.

Callum Davidson’s men will be looking for a bright start to lift spirits after last season’s battle against relegation.

In the end, St Johnstone secured their Premiership status with victory over Championship hopefuls Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the play-offs.

This time around, a much-changed Saints side will be aiming for a vast improvement in a season which features a break between November 12 and December 17 for the World Cup in Qatar.

Andrew Considine and Drey Wright have become their first summer signings as Perth manager Davidson seeks to retool his squad.

And more are certain to follow ahead of the big Premiership kick-off on July 30.

St Johnstone fixtures in full

July/August

Jul 30: Hibs (H); Aug 6: Motherwell (A); Aug 13: Rangers (A); Aug 20: Aberdeen (H); Aug 27: Hearts (A).

September

Sep 3: St Mirren (H); Sep 10: Kilmarnock (A); Sep 17: Ross County (H).

October

Oct 1: Dundee United (A); Oct 8: Celtic (H); Oct 15: Livingston (A); Oct 22: Hibs (A); Oct 29: Kilmarnock (H).

November

Nov 5: Rangers (H); Nov 9: St Mirren (A); Nov 12: Motherwell (H).

December

Dec 17: Ross County (A); Dec 24: Celtic (A); Dec 28: Hearts (H).

January 2023

Jan 2: Dundee United (H); Jan 7: Aberdeen (A); Jan 15: Livingston (H); Jan 28: Rangers (A).

February

Feb 1: Motherwell (A); Feb 4: Celtic (H); Feb 18: Dundee United (A); Feb 25: St Mirren (H).

March

Mar 4: Hearts (A); Mar 18: Kilmarnock (A).

April

Apr 1: Aberdeen (H); Apr 8: Ross County (A); Apri 15: Livingston (A); Apri 22 Hibs (H).

Post-split dates

Saturday 06/05/23
Saturday 13/05/23
Saturday 20/05/23
Wednesday 24/05/23
Saturday 27/05/23

