St Johnstone in ‘rejected loan approach’ for Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper

St Johnstone have reportedly seen a bid to loan goalkeeper Cameron Dawson knocked back by Sheffield Wednesday

A report from Yorkshire has credited Saints – and Aberdeen – with failed attempts to land the 26-year-old for the coming campaign.

Dawson has just spent a successful season on loan with Exeter City, with whom he played 50 times as the Grecians won promotion to League One.

Now Yorkshire Live say St Johnstone are one of two Premiership clubs to attempt to secure his services for the coming campaign.

Saints boss Callum Davidson is on the hunt for a goalie, with Zander Clark out of contract and likely to attract plenty of attention.

Clark has been offered a deal to stay at St Johnstone but has not committed himself.

Back-up stopper Elliot Parish has already signed a one-year extension this summer, while Scotland under-21 star Ross Sinclair will also hope to stake a claim this summer.

However, it would appear Dawson will not be pitching up at McDiarmid Park – or Pittodrie – with Sheffield Wednesday refusing to sanction another loan spell.