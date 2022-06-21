St Johnstone striker Eetu Vertainen wanted by Northern Irish champions Linfield for second stint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Eetu Vertainen wanted by Northern Irish champions Linfield for second stint

By Eric Nicolson
June 21 2022, 1.56pm
Eetu Vertainen is wanted by Linfield.
St Johnstone forward Eetu Vertainen could be set for a return to Linfield.

The Finnish forward was loaned to the Belfast club for the second half of last season and helped them secure the Irish Premier League title.

Vertainen was in and out of David Healy’s side because of injury but scored four goals in one game in March.

Before that he had failed to find the net with Saints, though, after waiting until the end of November for his first start under Callum Davidson.

The former under-21 international would have a Champions League first round clash against the New Saints of Wales to look forward to with Linfield.

At McDiarmid Park, Davidson is looking to add fresh attacking options to his squad, who return for pre-season on Wednesday and fly out for a training camp in Spain this weekend.

And Courier Sport understands that if a second loan stint with Linfield appeals to Vertainen, Saints won’t block a move.

