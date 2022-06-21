St Johnstone striker Eetu Vertainen wanted by Northern Irish champions Linfield for second stint

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone forward Eetu Vertainen could be set for a return to Linfield.

The Finnish forward was loaned to the Belfast club for the second half of last season and helped them secure the Irish Premier League title.

Vertainen was in and out of David Healy’s side because of injury but scored four goals in one game in March.

Forward Eetu Vertainen bags four goals for Linfield this weekend. pic.twitter.com/SyzYqyZQzJ — St Johnstone 1884 (@stjohnstone1884) March 21, 2022

Before that he had failed to find the net with Saints, though, after waiting until the end of November for his first start under Callum Davidson.

The former under-21 international would have a Champions League first round clash against the New Saints of Wales to look forward to with Linfield.

At McDiarmid Park, Davidson is looking to add fresh attacking options to his squad, who return for pre-season on Wednesday and fly out for a training camp in Spain this weekend.

And Courier Sport understands that if a second loan stint with Linfield appeals to Vertainen, Saints won’t block a move.