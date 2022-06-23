More to come from Melker Hallberg, the man who ‘drove St Johnstone forward’, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More to come from Melker Hallberg, the man who ‘drove St Johnstone forward’, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
June 23 2022, 7.00am Updated: June 23 2022, 1.04pm
There is more to come from Melker Hallberg, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Melker Hallberg put together a very impressive body of midfield work in his first few months as a St Johnstone player.

But manager Callum Davidson is confident there will be even more to come from the former Hibs man next season.

Hallberg was Saints’ most creative player as they fought their way to Premiership safety last term, producing several assists as the Perth side’s revival gathered momentum.

And he also scored his first goal for the club in the away leg of the play-off against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, by which time his starting position was almost as an auxiliary attacker.

The Swedish international proved to be worth the wait for Davidson, who secured his signature at the end of the January transfer window.

Now the McDiarmid Park boss is excited about the next stage of the 26-year-old’s career.

Pre-season benefits

“Getting a full pre-season will be great for Melker Hallberg because there’s so much improvement still to come from him,” said Davidson.

“He was one of our key signings last season. He made a huge impact when he arrived.

“Melker drove the team forward a lot.

“He can get fitter because he’d been out for a long time but his stats last year still showed he put so much into the games for us.

“He’s a player I really like.

“He brings real quality and I think playing him further forward brings the best out in him.

“In the past he’s played primarily as a sitting midfielder but I don’t think that’s his best position.

“I like him getting forward, driving us up the pitch and hopefully we can get goals from him this season.”

