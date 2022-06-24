Callum Hendry reveals 6 St Johnstone highlights, from bird poo in Dumfries to ‘mental’ Galatasaray fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Hendry reveals 6 St Johnstone highlights, from bird poo in Dumfries to ‘mental’ Galatasaray fans

By Eric Nicolson
June 24 2022, 10.00am
Callum Hendry loved his time at St Johnstone - and was only too happy to talk Courier Sport through his highlights
Callum Hendry loved his time at St Johnstone - and was only too happy to talk Courier Sport through his highlights

Callum Hendry has experienced all his career firsts (and bests) in St Johnstone colours.

The man who scored nine goals in 18 games to help keep the Perth club in the Premiership last season before swapping McDiarmid Park for Salford City looks back on some of the key moments in his five years with Saints.

First contract – a one-year deal after appearing as a trialist against Aberdeen on July 1, 2017

“I was fit again after doing my knee for the second time and actually said to my dad that I wanted to call it a day,” he said.

“But he had spoken to St Johnstone. I went up for a week’s trial and it was probably the best I’ve ever trained.

“I went home after the week and was then offered a one-year deal.

Callum Hendry.

“It was more of a youth deal and not a lot of money, but I thought ‘why not?’

“I moved into digs with Rich and Shona in Almondbank.

“They played a massive part in me being in Scotland for as long as I was. I was so homesick.

“Away from training and McDiarmid Park, they made me feel right at home.”

First goal – against Queen of the South (4-2 victory) on August 18, 2018

“I remember it vividly. We had the purple BLK kit,” he recalled.

“I never thought I would score a professional goal.

“In the warm-up, I got pooed on by a bird. Everyone was saying it was good luck.

“I didn’t think I would get on but the game went to extra time.

“The gaffer chucked me on, there was a short pass back to the keeper, I knocked it past him and had a tap-in.

The first goal against Queen of the South.

“It was big for me and, after I scored, I ended up pointing to the sky and started thinking about mum.

“That first goal was really special for me. You always dream of it and think: ‘Is it really going to happen?’

“There was a sense of relief.

“I was just so proud of myself and excited for the future.”

First league goal – against Dundee (2-0 victory) on April 3, 2019

“I wanted to get a foot on it and I’ve scuffed it to be fair,” he admitted.

“The ball went into the ground and up into the top corner.

“My dad was actually at that game and scoring against Dundee is always good. I enjoyed the rest of that season.

“Football is a team game and I didn’t mind the super sub tag. If I scored the winner or helped the team, perfect.

“But of course you would always rather do it from the start.

“I think I was only playing 20 or so minutes but was managing to get goals. I was involved and even that was a dream.”

First move away – a loan to Aberdeen in January 2021

“I probably played more than I was at Saints but still not as much as I would’ve liked,” he explained.

“It was a good experience for me as a person – a different place and meeting a new group again.

“I knew I was going on loan somewhere, maybe the Championship or I think Hibs were interested too.

“But I gave Aberdeen a crack, enjoyed it and felt I scored enough goals for the time I got.

“It was a bit bittersweet missing out on the cups but I was delighted for the boys and the club. It was amazing.

“I was just happy for the people involved in the club.”

Best goal – that left foot volley against Motherwell (2-1 victory) on March 19, 2022

“I’d take any last minute winner, whether a tap-in or off my back,” he said.

“But will I score a better goal, at a better time, with my weak foot? Probably not.

“It was some feeling.

“I couldn’t breathe because I was knackered and then big Gordy jumped on me in the celebrations.”

First taste of European football – away to Galatasaray in the Europa League qualifier (1-1 draw) on August 5, 2021

“It was surreal going out to warm-up in Turkey and the whistles from the Galatasaray fans,” he remembered.

“There I was warming up for a game against Galatasaray. It was just mental. The club deserved to be there.

“The gaffer made it apparent to us that there was every chance we could do it.

“For Jason to score a penalty and for us to draw over there was just crazy.

“He won’t admit it, but he’s scuffed that penalty!

“I’m sure big Liam Gordon was fist-pumping their fans. I’m thinking: ‘What is he doing here?’

“I didn’t start either of the European games but came on in both.

“Absolutely, I’ll have the Galatasaray top framed in the house.”

More to come from Melker Hallberg, the man who ‘drove St Johnstone forward’, says Callum Davidson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]