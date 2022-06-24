Callum Hendry reveals 6 St Johnstone highlights, from bird poo in Dumfries to ‘mental’ Galatasaray fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Hendry has experienced all his career firsts (and bests) in St Johnstone colours.

The man who scored nine goals in 18 games to help keep the Perth club in the Premiership last season before swapping McDiarmid Park for Salford City looks back on some of the key moments in his five years with Saints.

First contract – a one-year deal after appearing as a trialist against Aberdeen on July 1, 2017

“I was fit again after doing my knee for the second time and actually said to my dad that I wanted to call it a day,” he said.

“But he had spoken to St Johnstone. I went up for a week’s trial and it was probably the best I’ve ever trained.

“I went home after the week and was then offered a one-year deal.

“It was more of a youth deal and not a lot of money, but I thought ‘why not?’

“I moved into digs with Rich and Shona in Almondbank.

“They played a massive part in me being in Scotland for as long as I was. I was so homesick.

“Away from training and McDiarmid Park, they made me feel right at home.”

First goal – against Queen of the South (4-2 victory) on August 18, 2018

“I remember it vividly. We had the purple BLK kit,” he recalled.

“I never thought I would score a professional goal.

“In the warm-up, I got pooed on by a bird. Everyone was saying it was good luck.

“I didn’t think I would get on but the game went to extra time.

“The gaffer chucked me on, there was a short pass back to the keeper, I knocked it past him and had a tap-in.

“It was big for me and, after I scored, I ended up pointing to the sky and started thinking about mum.

“That first goal was really special for me. You always dream of it and think: ‘Is it really going to happen?’

“There was a sense of relief.

“I was just so proud of myself and excited for the future.”

First league goal – against Dundee (2-0 victory) on April 3, 2019

“I wanted to get a foot on it and I’ve scuffed it to be fair,” he admitted.

“The ball went into the ground and up into the top corner.

“My dad was actually at that game and scoring against Dundee is always good. I enjoyed the rest of that season.

Callum Hendry scored this lovely finish in a 2-0 win over Dundee back in April 2019.@Callum_Hendry #day25 pic.twitter.com/c1lrotUSIk — St Johnstone F.C. News ✯✯ (@sjfcnews) June 25, 2020

“Football is a team game and I didn’t mind the super sub tag. If I scored the winner or helped the team, perfect.

“But of course you would always rather do it from the start.

“I think I was only playing 20 or so minutes but was managing to get goals. I was involved and even that was a dream.”

First move away – a loan to Aberdeen in January 2021

“I probably played more than I was at Saints but still not as much as I would’ve liked,” he explained.

“It was a good experience for me as a person – a different place and meeting a new group again.

“I knew I was going on loan somewhere, maybe the Championship or I think Hibs were interested too.

“But I gave Aberdeen a crack, enjoyed it and felt I scored enough goals for the time I got.

“It was a bit bittersweet missing out on the cups but I was delighted for the boys and the club. It was amazing.

“I was just happy for the people involved in the club.”

Best goal – that left foot volley against Motherwell (2-1 victory) on March 19, 2022

“I’d take any last minute winner, whether a tap-in or off my back,” he said.

“But will I score a better goal, at a better time, with my weak foot? Probably not.

“It was some feeling.

“I couldn’t breathe because I was knackered and then big Gordy jumped on me in the celebrations.”

First taste of European football – away to Galatasaray in the Europa League qualifier (1-1 draw) on August 5, 2021

“It was surreal going out to warm-up in Turkey and the whistles from the Galatasaray fans,” he remembered.

“There I was warming up for a game against Galatasaray. It was just mental. The club deserved to be there.

“The gaffer made it apparent to us that there was every chance we could do it.

“For Jason to score a penalty and for us to draw over there was just crazy.

WATCH: Jason Kerr's penalty puts St Johnstone 1-0 up 👇 pic.twitter.com/riD4Si0QWE — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 5, 2021

“He won’t admit it, but he’s scuffed that penalty!

“I’m sure big Liam Gordon was fist-pumping their fans. I’m thinking: ‘What is he doing here?’

“I didn’t start either of the European games but came on in both.

“Absolutely, I’ll have the Galatasaray top framed in the house.”