Stoke City in pole position to sign St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark

By Eric Nicolson
June 24 2022, 11.37am Updated: June 24 2022, 11.44am
Zander Clark is set for a move to Stoke.

Stoke City are in pole position to sign St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark.

The double cup-winner, whose contract with the Perth club ran out at the end of last season, has got his heart set on a move to England and the Championship side are set to clinch his signature, Courier Sport understands.

The news will be a blow to Dundee United, who were keen to take Clark across Tayside to work with their new boss, Jack Ross.

Clark has produced excellent form season after season for Saints since he replaced Alan Mannus as number one.

That earned him a Scotland call-up and he was part of Steve Clarke’s last squad.

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill has Joe Bursik and Jack Bonham as goalkeeping rivals but recently confirmed that he “would need another in building”.

Zander Clark deserves a new opportunity, says Alan Mannus, and then he can return to St Johnstone

