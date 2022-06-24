Stoke City in pole position to sign St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoke City are in pole position to sign St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark.

The double cup-winner, whose contract with the Perth club ran out at the end of last season, has got his heart set on a move to England and the Championship side are set to clinch his signature, Courier Sport understands.

The news will be a blow to Dundee United, who were keen to take Clark across Tayside to work with their new boss, Jack Ross.

⚽️ Save of the season! We've selected five fine saves from the season so-far. Here's the first… @St_Johnstone_FC's Zander Clark's heroics against @RCFCStaggies 👇 pic.twitter.com/NWHZpAWZLC — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) January 10, 2018

Clark has produced excellent form season after season for Saints since he replaced Alan Mannus as number one.

That earned him a Scotland call-up and he was part of Steve Clarke’s last squad.

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill has Joe Bursik and Jack Bonham as goalkeeping rivals but recently confirmed that he “would need another in building”.