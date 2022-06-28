If St Johnstone build a Shaun Rooney statue, THIS is the one the double legend would choose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
If St Johnstone build a Shaun Rooney statue, THIS is the one the double legend would choose

By Eric Nicolson
June 28 2022, 11.00am Updated: June 28 2022, 1.59pm
Shaun Rooney with both cups.
Craig Bryson suggested that Shaun Rooney should get a statue built at McDiarmid Park for his unique contribution to St Johnstone.

The former Saints hero doesn’t see himself as different to any of the other cup double legends.

But if the Perth club were minded to get a sculpture carved out of the man who scored the winners in League Cup and Scottish Cup finals, he knows which image he’d choose.

“I’d pick the one with the two trophies!” said Rooney

“That’ll be up to Steve (Brown)!

“To be fair, the whole of Perth doesn’t need to see my coupon all the time.”

‘Normal person’

Manager Callum Davidson and team-mates have talked-up the importance of Rooney’s off-pitch contribution during last season’s relegation battle.

But the 25-year-old played it down.

“I wouldn’t class myself as a big figure in the dressing room,” he reflected.

“I’d class myself as a normal person who wants to go to his work and enjoy himself.

“I don’t want to go in with a sad face, downbeat. I want to enjoy training. That’s just how I am.

“You’ve just got to be yourself. That’s just my personality overall.”

Reflecting on the magic moments in St Johnstone colours, of which there were many, Rooney picked out his number one goal.

“The League Cup final goal is the one I enjoyed the most,” he said.

“I’d obviously scored in the quarters and the semis.

“For the Scottish Cup final one I didn’t really celebrate the same at the time.

“Even though it was about the same time in the game, I didn’t want to get over-excited.

“Against Livi I knew after we’d scored the first goal that we would go on to win.

“It felt different against Hibs.”

Rooney added: “Those goals helped win the trophies but I definitely enjoyed the header against Dundee in front of our fans.

“I know how big that game is for the supporters and it turned out to be a really important point for us. Dundee were on our tails at the time.

“There was the header in the first leg at Inverness and the last minute one in the second leg, of course.

“It couldn’t have gone better.”

Just what was needed

As far as that final match is concerned, losing two goals late in the Highlands – and temperatures rising in the away dressing room at full-time – proved to be decisive in Rooney’s eyes.

“Everybody had their say in the changing room,” he said. “Looking back, I don’t think there was enough of that over the season.

“I think it helped get us right for the second leg.

“All the blame had been put to bed and everybody knew their jobs.

“It was just what the team needed.

“If we’d gone down, I think it would have tarnished what we did the year before.

“It would have been a sickener to go from such a high to such a low.

“I’m just delighted that we don’t have to talk about that. Now I hope the club kicks on again, which I’m sure it will.”

