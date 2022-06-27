New Rotherham United defender Jamie McCart reflects on ‘amazing’ time with St Johnstone after transfer is confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie McCart has described his two-and-a-half years at St Johnstone as “amazing”.

But the double-winning centre-back viewed the chance to advance his career in the English second tier as too good to turn down.

Rotherham United have confirmed the 25-year-old’s arrival on a three-year deal, making McCart the third of Saints’ out of contract stars to cross the border.

It is expected that Zander Clark will complete the set, with Stoke City in pole position to sign the Scotland squad goalkeeper.

McCart, who spent half a season working with Tommy Wright before Callum Davidson took over at McDiarmid Park, told Rotherham’s website: “I had an absolutely fantastic time at St Johnstone. I loved it.

FREEVIEW | Jamie relishing Championship chance with Rotherham Hear from our latest signing by watching his first interview here for FREE on iFollow Millers. ⬇️#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/gjYIJ9IC20 — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) June 27, 2022

“Everyone there was amazing – the fans and the staff.

“I really want to thank them for my time there but I’m really excited about this opportunity and hopefully I can have the same success at Rotherham.

“I jumped at the chance to play in the English Championship.

“I want to impress the manager and get in the starting 11 first of all. That’s the most important thing.”