Celtic full-back Adam Montgomery determined to seize ‘big opportunity’ at St Johnstone as loan deal is officially confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adam Montgomery is determined to seize his “big opportunity” with St Johnstone.

The Celtic man’s McDiarmid Park loan deal through to January has now been officially confirmed and he has already joined his new team-mates for training at their Murcia pre-season camp.

The Scotland under-21 international, who can play various positions on the left side, already has Premiership experience under his belt with the Hoops and Aberdeen (twice against Saints with both clubs).

Adam Montgomery assist against Motherwell – 19/02/22 🎯 pic.twitter.com/0zJQbxXH7n — Celtic Youth and Loan Highlights 🎥 (@celtic_ylvids) February 20, 2022

Montgomery told the Perth club’s website: “This is a big opportunity for me and I will be giving it my all every day.

“I’ve arrived at lunchtime today and I’ve been made to feel very welcome by the manager, his staff and the players.

“Callum Davidson has displayed faith in me by bringing me to St Johnstone on loan and it’s up to me to show him what I can do.

“My aim is to play as many first team games as I can and help the team win games of football.

“I’m going to be tested here every day and I can see the quality on the squad is good. The hard work has started and I want to show what I’m capable of.

“Every manager wants competition for places and every player wants to be pushed to their limits.

“That’s the way I want it to be and I will respond to every challenge put in front of me by giving 100% for this football club.”