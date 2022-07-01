VIDEO: 5 Graham Carey wonder goals to get St Johnstone fans excited about their new signing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If St Johnstone fans don’t see a few special goals from Graham Carey’s left foot, they’ll have every right to feel very hard done by.

The Perth club’s latest signing has made a career of getting supporters off their seats with moments of individual brilliance.

There were certainly plenty to choose from but Courier Sport has just about managed to pick out five of the best scored by Callum Davidson’s fourth summer recruit.

1 For St Mirren in a 2-0 win against Hearts on February 27, 2013

This long-ranger (that would become a thing) was actually Carey’s only goal of the season.

But what a goal it was.

After moving the ball up the pitch with a one-two, Carey nut-megged Darren Barr on the touchline, played another wall pass and then beat Jamie MacDonald with a 30-yard strike that had power, accuracy, dip and swerve.

It’s the sort of goal the first team-mate on the scene to celebrate with him – a very young John McGinn – would be proud of.

This beauty truly was Gareth Bale-esque in its quality.

Carey even looked like him back then!

2 For Plymouth in a 5-3 defeat to Millwall on November 10, 2015

It was at Home Park that Carey took himself into the ‘prolific goalscorer’ class.

He scored 12 in his first season, none better than a shot from even further out than the St Mirren one.

The moral of the story when Carey picks up the ball in midfield and shifts it on to his left foot? Back off at your peril.

3 For Plymouth in a 2-0 win against Mansfield on August 20, 2016

The best thing about Carey’s goals collection is that they have come in all different shapes and sizes.

This one is defined by close control and balance.

Driving at the Mansfield defender into the box – this time off the right – Carey goes past him with a prime Leigh Jenkinson quick move of the hips.

The subsequent finish didn’t need the slight deflection it got to find the back of the net.

Carey scored both goals for Plymouth that day.

4 For Plymouth in a 2-2 draw with Blackpool on January 30, 2018

Carey picked up a goal of the month award for this one – and quite right too.

Ryan Taylor produced the assist with his flick-on but this was all about the sweetness of the first-time strike that followed it.

Not as good as Callum Hendry’s to beat Motherwell last season, perhaps, but it’s in that category.

“I don’t really turn down any opportunities to shoot,” said Carey when being interviewed with his shiny trophy.

We can see why.

Sitting on the bench for the home team that day with a perfect view that day?

Viv Solomon-Otabor, who came up with a late equaliser himself.

5 The opening goal for CSKA Sofia in a 5-1 defeat to Roma on September 16, 2021

It’s no surprise Carey left the south coast of England an Argyle club legend.

But don’t be thinking his powers began to wane in Bulgaria.

The 33-year-old is still a man for the big occasion – four of his five goals last season came in European competition.

Roma won the Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho but in the early stages of the tournament, Carey silenced their crowd with a stunning opening goal for CSKA.

What a thunderous finish from Graham Carey! 💥 The Irish midfielder gives CSKA Sofia an unexpected lead against Jose Mourinho's Roma!#UECL pic.twitter.com/AjHzFl0M1t — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 16, 2021

Playing as a ‘number 10’, he sensed exactly the right time to accelerate into the box, then beat three defenders (ex-Manchester United man, Chris Smalling one of them) and smashed a shot past keeper Rui Patricio.

Unfortunately, Carey made Roma angry.

It’s a football crime that a goal of this calibre was wasted on a 5-1 defeat.