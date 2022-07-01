VIDEO: 5 Graham Carey wonder goals to get St Johnstone fans excited about their new signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VIDEO: 5 Graham Carey wonder goals to get St Johnstone fans excited about their new signing

By Eric Nicolson
July 1 2022, 2.46pm Updated: July 1 2022, 5.47pm
Graham Carey celebrates with John McGinn.
Graham Carey celebrates with John McGinn.

If St Johnstone fans don’t see a few special goals from Graham Carey’s left foot, they’ll have every right to feel very hard done by.

The Perth club’s latest signing has made a career of getting supporters off their seats with moments of individual brilliance.

There were certainly plenty to choose from but Courier Sport has just about managed to pick out five of the best scored by Callum Davidson’s fourth summer recruit.

1 For St Mirren in a 2-0 win against Hearts on February 27, 2013

This long-ranger (that would become a thing) was actually Carey’s only goal of the season.

But what a goal it was.

After moving the ball up the pitch with a one-two, Carey nut-megged Darren Barr on the touchline, played another wall pass and then beat Jamie MacDonald with a 30-yard strike that had power, accuracy, dip and swerve.

It’s the sort of goal the first team-mate on the scene to celebrate with him – a very young John McGinn – would be proud of.

This beauty truly was Gareth Bale-esque in its quality.

Carey even looked like him back then!

2 For Plymouth in a 5-3 defeat to Millwall on November 10, 2015

It was at Home Park that Carey took himself into the ‘prolific goalscorer’ class.

He scored 12 in his first season, none better than a shot from even further out than the St Mirren one.

The moral of the story when Carey picks up the ball in midfield and shifts it on to his left foot? Back off at your peril.

3 For Plymouth in a 2-0 win against Mansfield on August 20, 2016

The best thing about Carey’s goals collection is that they have come in all different shapes and sizes.

This one is defined by close control and balance.

Driving at the Mansfield defender into the box – this time off the right – Carey goes past him with a prime Leigh Jenkinson quick move of the hips.

The subsequent finish didn’t need the slight deflection it got to find the back of the net.

Carey scored both goals for Plymouth that day.

4 For Plymouth in a 2-2 draw with Blackpool on January 30, 2018

Carey picked up a goal of the month award for this one – and quite right too.

Ryan Taylor produced the assist with his flick-on but this was all about the sweetness of the first-time strike that followed it.

Not as good as Callum Hendry’s to beat Motherwell last season, perhaps, but it’s in that category.

“I don’t really turn down any opportunities to shoot,” said Carey when being interviewed with his shiny trophy.

We can see why.

Sitting on the bench for the home team that day with a perfect view that day?

Viv Solomon-Otabor, who came up with a late equaliser himself.

5 The opening goal for CSKA Sofia in a 5-1 defeat to Roma on September 16, 2021

It’s no surprise Carey left the south coast of England an Argyle club legend.

But don’t be thinking his powers began to wane in Bulgaria.

The 33-year-old is still a man for the big occasion – four of his five goals last season came in European competition.

Roma won the Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho but in the early stages of the tournament, Carey silenced their crowd with a stunning opening goal for CSKA.

Playing as a ‘number 10’, he sensed exactly the right time to accelerate into the box, then beat three defenders (ex-Manchester United man, Chris Smalling one of them) and smashed a shot past keeper Rui Patricio.

Unfortunately, Carey made Roma angry.

It’s a football crime that a goal of this calibre was wasted on a 5-1 defeat.

