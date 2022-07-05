Ex-Hibs and Rangers forward Jamie Murphy plans to put experience to good use with St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone’s two summer recruits for the wide forward positions are both at the veteran stage of their careers.

But soon-to-be 33-year-old Jamie Murphy – with eight previous clubs, well over 400 competitive matches and approaching 100 goals to his name – plans to put that experience to good use in Perth this season.

“Hopefully it will be valuable,” said the former Rangers and Hibs man, who has joined Graham Carey in agreeing a move to McDiarmid Park.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play that many games and score a few goals along the way.

“Hopefully there’s a bit more to come.

“As an attacking player you want to create and score goals.”

Rangers midfielder Jamie Murphy leads the Hearts defence a merry dance before opening the scoring at Ibrox. Match report: Rangers 2-0 Heart of Midlothian https://t.co/HkfqAow29u pic.twitter.com/9uXSq7oezt — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) February 25, 2018

Murphy, speaking to Saints TV after his one-year deal was announced, added: “I want to achieve success with the football club.

“Last season was a bit disappointing for the club but they had a good end with the play-off.

“We’ll be trying to get as high up the table as possible and do well in the cups.”