Door still open for Eetu Vertainen at St Johnstone despite 2nd Linfield loan, insists Saints boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Door still open for Eetu Vertainen at St Johnstone despite 2nd Linfield loan, insists Saints boss

By Eric Nicolson
July 9 2022, 8.00am
Eetu Vertainen has returned to Linfield.
Eetu Vertainen has returned to Linfield.

The door hasn’t been shut on Eetu Vertainen at St Johnstone, according to Callum Davidson.

Even though the Finnish under-21 international has returned to Linfield for a full season loan, the Perth boss has pledged that it won’t be a case of ‘out of sight, out of mind’.

And the Callum Hendry story in the second half of the last campaign is the proof that opportunity can knock when you least expect it to.

“It was a tough time for Eetu after he came across here,” said Davidson.

“He probably didn’t perform as well as he would have wanted to.

“It’s important he goes and plays games and really understands the British game.

“He’s really keen to do that.

“I always say to players that things change so quickly in football.

“We’ve got Liam Craig now looking at all our loan players.

“Liam will be watching him and keeping a close eye on how he’s getting on.

“It’s not a case of him moving to Linfield and that’s that.

“That will be the same with all our loan players – we’ll be keeping on top of how they’re developing.

“It’s about getting the best player we can get at St Johnstone at the right time.”

Development squad

Meanwhile, Davidson is keen to bridge the gap between his first team and the McDiarmid Park youth academy.

“We’re trying to introduce a development squad,” he said.

“18, 19 and 20 is a very important age to get lots of games into players.

“They’ve missed out a lot in the last couple of years.

“The likes of Ali McCann, Jason Kerr and Zander Clark came through the ranks after playing these games.

“We took three lads with us to Spain – Taylor (Steven), Spencer (Moreland) and Liam (Parker).

“It was a great opportunity for them.

“It would be nice to give them game-time in the right environment.”

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson reveals the best position for Graham Carey and Max Kucheriavyi – and it’s the same one

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]