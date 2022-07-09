Bobby Dailly and William Sandford revealed as St Johnstone trialists, with Callum Davidson keen to strengthen next generation of Perth players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Bobby Dailly and William Sandford revealed as St Johnstone trialists, with Callum Davidson keen to strengthen next generation of Perth players

By Eric Nicolson
July 9 2022, 4.15pm Updated: July 9 2022, 6.28pm
Bobby Dailly in action for Dundee.
Bobby Dailly and William Sandford were the St Johnstone trialists in their pre-season friendly victory against Cove Rangers.

Centre-back Dailly – son of former Dundee United, West Ham and Scotland defender, Christian – was an unused substitute after playing the full game against Civil Service Strollers the previous night.

And defensive midfielder Sandford, formerly with IFK Gothenburg, came on for the last few minutes of the Cove match.

Manager Callum Davidson is keen to bridge the gap between the first team and his academy, with 18-year-old Dailly and 19-year-old Sandford fitting the bill in that regard.

Importance of next batch

He said: “Bobby played for us in last night’s game.

“He’s been training with us this week.

“I’m looking to bring in more players in that age-group – behind the first team.

“William is a central midfielder who is only 19. He’s been training with us as well (and featured against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Tuesday).

“I’ll discuss things with my chairman and see where we are with it.

“I think it’s really important to have a good young batch coming through.”

Dailly played for Dundee as a trialist against Peterhead last Saturday.

He was released by Millwall in the summer, where Davidson was Gary Rowett’s assistant before he replaced Tommy Wright two years ago.

