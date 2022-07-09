Bobby Dailly and William Sandford revealed as St Johnstone trialists, with Callum Davidson keen to strengthen next generation of Perth players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bobby Dailly and William Sandford were the St Johnstone trialists in their pre-season friendly victory against Cove Rangers.

Centre-back Dailly – son of former Dundee United, West Ham and Scotland defender, Christian – was an unused substitute after playing the full game against Civil Service Strollers the previous night.

And defensive midfielder Sandford, formerly with IFK Gothenburg, came on for the last few minutes of the Cove match.

A superb weekend for William Sandford in Sweden as IFK Göteborg u19s secured the South Allsvenskan u19 title. The defensive midfielder started 26 of 28 games this season and can now look forward to the Swedish u19 final against northern champions Hammarby in a few weeks. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/dOMCrJDHUd — Byron Hutchison (@ByronHutchison) December 5, 2021

Manager Callum Davidson is keen to bridge the gap between the first team and his academy, with 18-year-old Dailly and 19-year-old Sandford fitting the bill in that regard.

Importance of next batch

He said: “Bobby played for us in last night’s game.

“He’s been training with us this week.

“I’m looking to bring in more players in that age-group – behind the first team.

“William is a central midfielder who is only 19. He’s been training with us as well (and featured against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Tuesday).

“I’ll discuss things with my chairman and see where we are with it.

“I think it’s really important to have a good young batch coming through.”

Dailly played for Dundee as a trialist against Peterhead last Saturday.

He was released by Millwall in the summer, where Davidson was Gary Rowett’s assistant before he replaced Tommy Wright two years ago.