‘Furious’ St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hits out at ‘playground football’ Dan Cleary red card that cost his team against Annan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Furious” Callum Davidson has sent out a message that he won’t tolerate red cards like the one that cost St Johnstone victory in their opening game of the season.

The Perth side drew 0-0 with League Two Annan Athletic in the League Cup clash at McDairmid Park and then lost the bonus point penalty shoot-out.

Saints were pushing hard for a goal when Dan Cleary was ordered off for an off-the-ball incident just before the half-hour mark.

It proved to be a big crossroads moment in the contest.

Cammy MacPherson is also now facing a suspension after he too saw red in the dying minutes.

Playground football

“We gave a team an opportunity to get a result in the game from our lack of discipline,” said Davidson.

“I’m furious with it.

“I’m not accepting it.

“This is an important competition for us.

“We’ve given ourselves 60 minutes with 10 men in our first game.

“For me, it’s like a playground football.

“It was a little melee but you have to keep your hands down.

“As soon as you put them up you give the ref an opportunity to send you off.

“We were in full control.

“After that Annan made it extremely difficult by getting men behind the ball.

“But we did have chances.”

Davidson was less critical of MacPherson than Cleary.

“The second sending off was more dubious,” he said.

“Cammy slid in, the other boy jumped and they both tried to pull out.

“Both will be suspended, which is the knock on effect.”

Davidson believes Saints now have no margin for error against Queen of the South, Elgin City and Ayr United.

“I’ve just said to them we’ll need to win all three games to give ourselves a chance,” he pointed out.

“I believe we’ve got the players to do that but we need to make sure we keep 11 players on the pitch to do so.”