3 things on St Johnstone wish list over the next week, including Charlie Gilmour stating case in midfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 things on St Johnstone wish list over the next week, including Charlie Gilmour stating case in midfield

By Eric Nicolson
July 15 2022, 3.00pm Updated: July 15 2022, 4.27pm
Charlie Gilmour has been playing at wing-back.
Charlie Gilmour has been playing at wing-back.

St Johnstone’s start to the season wasn’t as they would have wished.

A 0-0 draw against a team of League Two part-timers, albeit a man down for two thirds of it, did little to foster optimism in the McDiarmid Park stands.

Three games in a week offers the chance to change that.

It also offers the chance to crystalise a few things in the mind of manager Callum Davidson.

Courier Sport picks out three boxes that will ideally be ticked in the remaining League Cup Group F clashes with Queen of the South, Elgin City and Ayr United.

Charlie Gilmour has been challenged to up his game at St Johnstone

Charlie Gilmour back in midfield

When last season ended, I expected a Murray Davidson-type central midfielder to be a high transfer window priority.

Perhaps even the transfer window priority.

As of yet, there hasn’t been an attempt to sign one.

The tweaked system the manager is deploying (two in the middle as opposed to one) arguably makes that style of player less essential.

But I’d still want to see one recruited.

Unless, that is, Charlie Gilmour can state a persuasive case he should be that Murray Mark Two man.

Gilmour has had plenty of game-time in pre-season but it’s largely been covering for an injured Drey Wright at wing-back.

He brings some desirable attributes to the role but doesn’t have the same attacking instincts or crossing strengths of either Wright or Adam Montgomery on the other flank.

With the former Hibs man returning (hopefully this weekend), giving Gilmour a couple of decent spells alongside Melker Hallberg should settle the issue of whether Davidson needs one more midfielder or not.

Lightening the load for Theo Bair

Centre-forward was another position I felt needed attention after the top flight survival mission was boxed off.

Again, I still do.

Theo Bair is definitely on the right track now. He looks far closer to Premiership ready.

But he drifted out of the game against Annan when Saints needed to lift the tempo.

To go from fringe player barely getting on the pitch at the end of one season to main man up top at the start of the next is quite a leap.

Stevie May playing like he did in that second half against Inverness Caledonian Thistle – or the fast half away to Livingston, actually – would help lighten the load.

He’s at the other end of his career but, like Gilmour in midfield, May has to seize the day.

Whatever happens in the next three matches, though, the need for another goalscorer won’t go away.

Starts for Carey and Murphy

Saints’ greatest area of strength this season is likely to be at wide forward.

Ali Crawford appears to suit the left-side of a number nine role nicely and the same goes for Max Kucheriavyi on the right.

The Ukrainian is a star in the making.

And David Wotherspoon should be coming back in late summer/early autumn.

But Jamie Murphy and Graham Carey are both class acts.

They’ve come off the bench in the last two matches and Davidson may well be building their minutes up with a view to starting them in the league opener.

He’ll certainly want the option to do so.

Fitness levels permitting, I’d select Murphy and Carey in the first 11 against Hibs and plan to introduce Kucheriavyi and Crawford when they begin to tire.

St Johnstone give fans their wish with teal and magenta throwback away kit

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]