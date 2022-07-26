Ryan McGowan has World Cup ambitions with Australia, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, as recruitment drive continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan McGowan has World Cup ambitions with Australia, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, as recruitment drive continues

By Eric Nicolson
July 26 2022, 6.30am Updated: July 26 2022, 1.23pm
Ryan McGowan in action against Ayr United.

Ryan McGowan has realistic World Cup ambitions with Australia.

And the versatile defender’s motivation to make it to Qatar 2022 will be to St Johnstone’s benefit, according to manager Callum Davidson.

The former Hearts, Dundee United and Dundee man was given his Perth debut as a second half substitute against Ayr United on Saturday after signing a two-year deal.

Any suggestion that the 32-year-old’s career is on the wind-down couldn’t be further from the truth, with Davidson revealing that the competitiveness of the Scottish Premiership played a big part in persuading him to turn down financially better terms closer to home.

“I’m delighted to get Ryan in because he had other far more lucrative offers elsewhere,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“He’s desperate to make the Australian World Cup squad (he was last in a squad in March) and it was clear speaking to him before signing he’s aiming at that.

“In order to do that he has to be playing in a top league where he can make a positive impact and get recognition.

“Playing in a World Cup would be a great opportunity for him and at his age it’s probably the last chance.

“So he’s really got something to aim for and is desperate to get going.”

Experience issue addressed

Davidson has made a point of addressing an experience vacuum at McDiarmid created by the summer departures of senior pros like Jamie McCart, Zander Clark, Shaun Rooney, Craig Bryson, Callum Hendry and Jacob Butterfield, and Liam Craig’s retirement.

“For me, I wanted to add a bit more experience to the squad and Ryan brings that,” he said.

“He’s played at a high level, he’s vocal and he’s an organiser.

“I have been conscious to get players in who like to speak, to take responsibility and bring out the best in others.

“I have felt one thing we have lacked is a bit of communication. Ryan will add to that, as will Andy Considine.

“The game is a lot easier when you talk – you help each other out on the pitch so Ryan will definitely do that.”

Davidson added: “We lost a lot of Premiership experience over the summer – four big players with games under their belts.

“And when you look at the players we added in January they were pretty much all young and with potential.

“Theo Bair is 22, Tony Gallacher is 23, Cammy MacPherson is 23, then we have added Adam Montgomery at 20 and Max Kucheriavyi is 20 who has stepped up after his loans.

“We have young boys in the squad in what is a tough league so I felt we needed experience to help them through it.

“It has been a conscious effort to bring in that experience. You need that know-how in a squad to help get through a season.”

The recruitment drive goes on, with the Premiership kick-off against Hibernian looming large.

“We are working hard on a goalkeeper and hopefully we’ll have someone in over the next few days,” said Davidson.

“It has taken time. We have looked at various options because we know how important it is to get it right.

“We want someone with experience, who can communicate and has a track record.

“We are looking to improve other areas of the team as well.

“After the cup games we have a better idea of where we are with the squad so we’re assessing all the options out there.”

Theo Bair fit

There was good news to report on Theo Bair’s fitness.

“Theo will be fit for the weekend after missing out against Ayr,” he said.

“Liam Gordon will hopefully be back training this week but he’s not had many minutes at all so we will have to be careful with him.

“Whether he’s available for the weekend or not, I’m not so sure.”

Chris Kane’s comeback isn’t imminent.

“Kano’s progress has been slower than he wanted,” said Davidson.

“You get ups and downs when you are coming back from injury and he’s probably in one of those downs at the moment.

“It’s frustrating for him but hopefully he will be back sooner rather than later.”

