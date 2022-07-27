Drey Wright makes instant impact at start of his second St Johnstone spell and David Wotherspoon steps up comeback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drey Wright has big boots to fill in St Johnstone’s right wing-back role after being signed to replace double-winning hero Shaun Rooney.

But, after an injury delay in pre-season and the start of the League Cup group campaign, the former Hibs man has got his second spell at McDiarmid Park off to a very promising start.

The 27-year-old was a shining light in a dominant first half for Saints against Ayr United at the weekend.

Cross after cross being delivered into the box before being substituted at half-time bodes well for the league season about to start.

And manager Callum Davidson is excited by the service that will be provided from the right flank.

𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙝𝙖𝙢 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙮 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙠𝙚 🚀 Officially opening his Saints account in style 😎 Graham Carey scored the only goal from our 1-0 win over @AyrUnitedFC #SJFC | #COYS | pic.twitter.com/bjzyzEBcST — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) July 25, 2022

“Drey will be a good signing for us and I was delighted with him last weekend,” he said.

“He’s got good energy, he gets up and down the pitch and he has a very good football brain.

“With Drey on one side and Adam Montgomery on the other, we have a lot of attacking threat.”

One player who will further add to Saints’ creative threat, David Wotherspoon, has reached the next stage of the comeback journey.

“Spoony’s doing a lot of work getting fit and now he needs to step it up a bit,” Davidson reported.

“He needs to go into a different kind of movement now – more of the twisting and turning so that’s a different type of training to what he’s been doing.

“It’s still too early to put a timescale on it but hopefully he keeps progressing the way he has been.”