Murray Davidson to get his St Johnstone testimonial season after 2-year delay

St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson will finally get his testimonial season.

The veteran midfielder, who signed for Saints in 2009 and is third on the all-time appearance list behind Liam Craig and Steven Anderson, was due to be recognised for his services to the Perth club two years ago.

But those plans were wrecked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Manager Callum Davidson is delighted that the former Scotland international, who is still a key member of his first team squad going into the new Premiership season, is at last joining the list of club greats like Jim Weir, Dave Mackay, Anderson and Chris Millar to be honoured by supporters.

Murray Davidson scored his first goal for the club against Saturday’s opponents, Motherwell. The game marked Saints return to the top-flight following a seven-year absence. Were you there? 🎟 – https://t.co/Da9BrNVAKb pic.twitter.com/rom1abS7hS — St Johnstone Fans (@StJohnstoneFans) March 17, 2022

“Murray has been a fantastic servant to the club so it’s great he’s got a testimonial,” said the Saints boss.

“He was due to have it a couple of years ago but Covid hit and he’s had to be patient.

“He’s been with St Johnstone for a long time and has been such an important player through what most people will say has been the best period in the club’s history.

“Muzz has been a mainstay throughout that.

“He’s played under a few managers now and has always been in the team no matter who was in the dugout.

“All credit to him for his longevity, you can’t do that at this level unless you’re a great player with the right kind of attitude.”

Fairytale final

The stand-out individual story from Saints’ Scottish Cup triumph against Hibs was Davidson’s.

“Everyone was delighted for him getting his Scottish Cup final medal after missing out twice before,” said the McDiarmid manager.

“But when I sent him on at Hampden it wasn’t about sentiment – it was because we needed him to help us make sure we won the game.”