Bobby Dailly has ‘a lot of potential’ says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson as he outlines long-term SPFL reserve league vision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bobby Dailly has “a lot of potential”, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

And the Perth boss believes the young defender, like William Sandford, could be a good fit for his vision of bridging the divide between youth football and the first team at McDiarmid Park.

Former IFK Gothenburg midfielder Sandford signed a one-year deal earlier in the week after catching the eye on trial.

Dailly – son of former Scotland, Dundee United and West Ham star, Christian – has also impressed.

“William is a player with a lot of potential,” said Davidson. “He’s a good age and someone we think can improve.

“We like to bring these kind of players in, someone who has a bit to prove and wants to do well here.

“Bobby Dailly is in a similar bracket.

“He’s been training with the first team and looks very comfortable.

“There is a lot of potential there too so we’ll see what happens with that one.”

Reserve league plans

Saints aren’t among the clubs taking part in this season’s SPFL reserve league.

That could change in the future.

And there will be no lack of game-time for promising youngsters and first team fringe players in the meantime.

“We will be playing reserve games but just not in the league,” Davidson explained.

“The gap between the first team squad and under-18s is massive so we need something to bridge it.

“Just because we are not in the league doesn’t mean we won’t be playing games.

“We’ll be arranging them ourselves.

🏆 SPFL cinch Reserve League returns for season 2022/23 ➡️ https://t.co/bK7bGX8bIV pic.twitter.com/5gaPXmA5RW — SPFL (@spfl) July 26, 2022

“When they brought the league back we didn’t want to commit to it when we were unsure about some of the aspects.

“But I think it’s a really good thing.

“I learned loads as a player myself playing in reserve football, so it’s something we will look to join in the future.

“The development players and the ones from the first team will still get games. We will be arranging them with other clubs.”