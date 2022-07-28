Bobby Dailly has ‘a lot of potential’ says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson as he outlines long-term SPFL reserve league vision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bobby Dailly has ‘a lot of potential’ says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson as he outlines long-term SPFL reserve league vision

By Eric Nicolson
July 28 2022, 10.26pm
Bobby Dailly.
Bobby Dailly.

Bobby Dailly has “a lot of potential”, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

And the Perth boss believes the young defender, like William Sandford, could be a good fit for his vision of bridging the divide between youth football and the first team at McDiarmid Park.

Former IFK Gothenburg midfielder Sandford signed a one-year deal earlier in the week after catching the eye on trial.

Dailly – son of former Scotland, Dundee United and West Ham star, Christian – has also impressed.

“William is a player with a lot of potential,” said Davidson. “He’s a good age and someone we think can improve.

Bobby Dailly was also on trial at Dundee.
Bobby Dailly was also on trial at Dundee.

“We like to bring these kind of players in, someone who has a bit to prove and wants to do well here.

“Bobby Dailly is in a similar bracket.

“He’s been training with the first team and looks very comfortable.

“There is a lot of potential there too so we’ll see what happens with that one.”

Reserve league plans

Saints aren’t among the clubs taking part in this season’s SPFL reserve league.

That could change in the future.

And there will be no lack of game-time for promising youngsters and first team fringe players in the meantime.

“We will be playing reserve games but just not in the league,” Davidson explained.

“The gap between the first team squad and under-18s is massive so we need something to bridge it.

“Just because we are not in the league doesn’t mean we won’t be playing games.

“We’ll be arranging them ourselves.

“When they brought the league back we didn’t want to commit to it when we were unsure about some of the aspects.

“But I think it’s a really good thing.

“I learned loads as a player myself playing in reserve football, so it’s something we will look to join in the future.

“The development players and the ones from the first team will still get games. We will be arranging them with other clubs.”

