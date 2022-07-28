St Johnstone and Scotland under-21 keeper Ross Sinclair joins Montrose on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone and Scotland under-21 keeper Ross Sinclair joins Montrose on loan

By Scott Lorimer
July 28 2022, 2.20pm Updated: July 28 2022, 2.21pm
Ross Sinclair
Ross Sinclair

St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair has joined Montrose on loan.

The 21-year-old stopper will spend the season with the League One side as they look to challenge for a Championship play-off spot.

The plan at McDiarmid Park has always been to get the Scotland under-21 international playing regular competitive football and the arrival of Remi Matthews from Crystal Palace has been the trigger to let him leave for the new campaign.

The young goalie has been tipped for success by former Saints hero Alan Mannus who said he is just as good with the ball at his feet as he is with his hands.

Sinclair will likely be thrown in at the deep end and start for Mo against Falkirk on Saturday.

Recognised No.1 Aaron Lennox looks set to miss out after dislocating a finger in their 4-2 Premier Sports Cup defeat to Partick Thistle.

 

Sinclair becomes the FOURTH player to be announced by the Angus side today following the arrival of Rory McAllister from Cove and Matthew Right and Adam Mackinnon from Ross County.

