St Johnstone and Scotland under-21 keeper Ross Sinclair joins Montrose on loan

St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair has joined Montrose on loan.

The 21-year-old stopper will spend the season with the League One side as they look to challenge for a Championship play-off spot.

The plan at McDiarmid Park has always been to get the Scotland under-21 international playing regular competitive football and the arrival of Remi Matthews from Crystal Palace has been the trigger to let him leave for the new campaign.

The young goalie has been tipped for success by former Saints hero Alan Mannus who said he is just as good with the ball at his feet as he is with his hands.

Sinclair will likely be thrown in at the deep end and start for Mo against Falkirk on Saturday.

Recognised No.1 Aaron Lennox looks set to miss out after dislocating a finger in their 4-2 Premier Sports Cup defeat to Partick Thistle.

MONTROSE COMPLETE LOAN DEAL FOR SAINTS STOPPER Montrose FC have signed goalkeeper Ross Sinclair on loan from St Johnstone FC until the end of the season. The 21 year old has had previous loan spells with Brechin and Cowdenbeath and has featured for Scotland’s U21’s. pic.twitter.com/LEKSx1bYs3 — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) July 28, 2022

Sinclair becomes the FOURTH player to be announced by the Angus side today following the arrival of Rory McAllister from Cove and Matthew Right and Adam Mackinnon from Ross County.