New-look St Johnstone haven’t properly clicked yet but Drey Wright has no relegation fears after battling display against Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

New-look St Johnstone haven’t properly clicked yet but Drey Wright has no relegation fears after battling display against Hibs

By Eric Nicolson
August 1 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 1 2022, 9.17am
St Johnstone's Drey Wright.
St Johnstone's Drey Wright.

The knitting together of St Johnstone’s new-look team won’t be an overnight job.

But one of the eight summer recruits who played at the weekend, Drey Wright, believes there were encouraging signs as the 10-man Perth side came close to holding out for a season-starting draw against Hibs.

And the wing-back doesn’t fear a relegation battle, the like of which nearly cost Saints their Premiership status a few months ago.

“It’s a slow build when you get a lot of new players,” said Wright.

“You need to work on relationships on the pitch. These things do take time but there was a lot of good in what we did.

“Sticking together and going right until the end are definitely things to build on.

“We know we can be braver on the ball to get ourselves into good attacking positions but that will come.”

Nine players new to a Callum Davidson team

Add Theo Bair into the equation and there were nine players starting a Premiership match for the first time as a Saints player under Callum Davidson, among them a goalkeeper and a centre-back who only arrived on Wednesday.

“Everyone has settled in brilliantly,” Drey Wright added.

“Just look at Mitch (on loan defender, Alex Mitchell)  – he only trained for a day or two and was brilliant.

“For me, there are still a lot of familiar faces behind the scenes so I knew the type of club I was joining and that I’d fit right in.

“The last time I signed this was the first time I’d come to a new team. I didn’t know what I was getting myself into.

“It’s been seamless this time.”

St Johnstone’s Drey Wright in action against Hibs.

Few of those, if any, who put Saints down as relegation favourites on Friday night will have changed their mind after the following day’s defeat.

“Nobody would have tipped St Johnstone to win two cups so there are plenty of predictions people have got wrong,” said Wright.

“Everyone knows it was disappointing what happened last year but I’m very confident it won’t be like that for us this season.

“We’ve got lots of good players and we’ll only get better as a team the more we play with each other.”

‘Similar’ not the right word

There was (justifiable) anger in the Saints dressing room at Murray Davidson being sent off and Hibs full-back Marijan Cabraja later escaping with a yellow.

Wright had an even stronger opinion than his manager, who had hit out at differing rulings for similar offences.

“Similar isn’t a word I’d use,” said the Englishman. “It was a lot worse.

“That’s not me with blue-tinted glasses. It’s how I saw the incidents.

“If the ref and his officials have seen Muzz’s as a red then it’s absolutely a no-brainer that their one is.

“It was obviously massively disappointing. Muzz is gutted and so are the rest of us.

“We knew we needed to be better on the ball in the second half but we’d kept ourselves in the game and were looking to impose ourselves more.

“When a decision like that goes against you it’s back against the wall and you just have to try and ride it out.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t see it through.

“It didn’t feel as if they were going to get past us and the lads aren’t happy we conceded a sloppy set-piece (it was Wright who lost his man at the back post).

“That’s something we’ll look at.

“The game-plan after the red was working because I can’t really remember them having a clear-cut chance before the goal.

“The boys worked their socks off.”

St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Saints suffer last minute anguish against Hibs

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]