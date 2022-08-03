St Johnstone open talks with Daniel Phillips as striker search takes in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone open talks with Daniel Phillips as striker search takes in Europe

By Eric Nicolson
August 3 2022, 10.26pm
Daniel Phillips in action against Arbroath.
Daniel Phillips in action against Arbroath.

St Johnstone have entered signing discussions with their trialist midfielder Daniel Phillips, Callum Davidson confirmed.

The former Watford man impressed in a closed-doors game against Arbroath on Monday evening after spending over a week training at McDiarmid Park.

Davidson isn’t putting all his eggs in one basket but revealed “there are a lot of promising signs”.

“Daniel did well,” said the Perth boss.

“He had opportunities to sign for clubs in England but wanted to come up here to show us what he could do.

“He’s gone back down the road for the minute.

“It’s something we’re looking at and there are a lot of promising signs.

“We’ll have a chat with him and his agent and see where we are.

“We’re still considering other players as well.

“We need to make sure the additions are right to improve what we’ve got.”

Red cards

Phillips came through the Chelsea and Watford academies and is a Trinidad and Tobago regular.

Most of his domestic first team experience was gained on loan at League One Gillingham last season.

“He’s had a few sendings off (three),” said Davidson. “Which he’ll have to be careful about.

“But I think that tells you about the type of player he is.

“He’s actually very good on the ball as well as being able to get about the pitch and make tackles. He’s played at a good level and is physically very strong.

“He’s a naturally fit guy so he’s close to match fitness. He’d be ready to go.”

Meanwhile Davidson revealed that the net is being cast wide in a bid to land a new centre-forward.

“There’s nothing new to report at the moment,” he said.

“A lot of teams are after a striker.

“Things are changing all the time and players become available a couple of games into the season.

“We’ll keep doing our homework – in Britain and abroad as well.

“Our team is evolving and we need to make sure we get the player who fits us best.”

Moving on

Murray Davidson will miss Saturday’s clash with Motherwell after Saints decided against appealing his red card in the defeat to Hibs

“I spoke to a few people and because both tackles could have been red cards we’ve decided to move on,” said Callum Davidson.

“Muzz is a big player for us – he’s brilliant on the defensive side of things, making tackles and winning headers.

“We’ve got a couple of guys desperate to play. We’ve got competition.”

