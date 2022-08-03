St Johnstone sign Bobby Dailly, son former Scotland and Dundee United star Christian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Bobby Dailly on a one-year deal.

The 18-year-old has impressed in training and closed-doors matches after being released by Millwall in the summer.

Dailly – son of former Scotland and Dundee United star Christian – was briefly on trial with Dundee prior to arriving at McDiarmid Park.

Saints boss Callum Davidson, who was a team-mate of Christian’s at Blackburn Rovers and Scotland, can play in defence and midfield.

He may well soon be sent out on loan.

Davidson said: “Bobby has a lot of great attributes but he needs games. He needs to be playing men’s football to help his development.

“I’ve had a good chat with him and mapped out where I see things going for him.”