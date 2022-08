St Johnstone sign Bobby Dailly, son former Scotland and Dundee United star Christian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Bobby Dailly on a one-year deal.

The 18-year-old has impressed in training and closed-doors matches after being released by Millwall in the summer.

Dailly โ€“ son of former Scotland and Dundee United star Christian โ€“ was briefly on trial with Dundee prior to arriving at McDiarmid Park.

๐˜ฝ๐™ค๐™—๐™—๐™ฎ ๐˜ฟ๐™–๐™ž๐™ก๐™ก๐™ฎ ๐™จ๐™ž๐™œ๐™ฃ๐™จ ๐™›๐™ค๐™ง ๐™Ž๐™–๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™จ Dailly, son of former Scotland international Christian, is a no-nonsense defender and will join Saints development squad Dailly, 18, joins after being on trial and impressing during bounce matches Read more ๐Ÿ‘‡#SJFC | — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 3, 2022

Saints boss Callum Davidson, who was a team-mate of Christianโ€™s at Blackburn Rovers and Scotland, can play in defence and midfield.

He may well soon be sent out on loan.

Davidson said: โ€œBobby has a lot of great attributes but he needs games. He needs to be playing menโ€™s football to help his development.

โ€œIโ€™ve had a good chat with him and mapped out where I see things going for him.โ€