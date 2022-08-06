Remi Matthews enjoying life as St Johnstone number 1 after pre-season action for Crystal Palace against Manchester United whetted appetite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Remi Matthews enjoying life as St Johnstone number 1 after pre-season action for Crystal Palace against Manchester United whetted appetite

By Eric Nicolson
August 6 2022, 6.00am
Remi Matthews.
Remi Matthews hasn’t given up on his English Premier League dream, after tasting big-time action for Crystal Palace in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

But he’s happily put those ambitions to the back of his mind to concentrate on being a top flight success in Scotland with St Johnstone.

The 28-year-old is a number one again, having swapped Selhurst Park for McDiarmid Park.

And playing in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground a few weeks ago has whetted his appetite for stepping out of the goalkeeping shadows.

“We played Man United in Australia in front of 80,000 fans,” said Matthews.

“Jack (Butland) broke three fingers after 10 minutes.

“I’m sitting there thinking: ‘I really want to go on here, but I don’t know if I can run out in front of 80,000!’

Marcus Rashford scores past Remi Matthews.
Marcus Rashford scores past Remi Matthews.

“Although we lost 3-1, the experience was great.

“You can never take that away now. To play Man United in front of 80,000 people was a massive achievement for me.”

Third year out of first team would be one too many

Matthews was a back-up for two seasons in a row in London and he knew that had to change this summer.

“I haven’t thought about the long term but I didn’t want to go a third year without playing,” he said.

“I want to be known as someone who has played a lot of games.

“I enjoyed last season and found myself on the bench against Man City and Spurs.

“That was an unreal experience and I was playing with some of the world’s best players.

“Maybe I will go back and do that again next season. Palace will advise me.

“But my aim is to play games and do as well as I can for St Johnstone. I’ll miss Palace but I’m planning to enjoy this season here.”

Fir Park bounce-back

Starting Perth life with a last minute defeat on the back of a controversial sending off couldn’t be filed under ‘enjoyment’.

That bit will hopefully begin at Fir Park in game number two.

“I’ve settled in well and been really impressed,” said Matthews. “I’ve been leggy from the training sessions as they are so intense but that is what I need.

“We will have ups and downs as a team but we need to get together now.

“We could have done better against Hibs but when you then concede from a set-piece after 90 minutes it’s a kick in the teeth.

“Hopefully we learn from that and we are a little bit stronger in the latter stages.

“After the game I had something to say to the ref about the red card.

“He made the decision to send Murray (Davidson) off but the tackle from Hibs player was possibly worse.

“It’s done now, though.”

This is the Englishman’s second spell north of the border, having impressed on loan with Hamilton Accies a few seasons ago.

“I was at Norwich for 14 years – 10 to 24 – and the loans I had were massive,” he said.

“I was then at Bolton and played in the Championship before we went into administration.

“I had to move on to Sunderland and it didn’t go well as I wanted there.

“That was a new experience for me but then I fell on my feet and went to Palace.

“People don’t realise how competitive it is Scotland and what the standard is like.

“Down in England, the natural thing to say is: ‘Oh, Scottish football’.

“But they have never played here, watched a game or been involved.

“That is one reason why I came back.

“I could have gone to League One or Two in England, but I chose here.”

