Motherwell v St Johnstone team news as Fir Park caretaker boss Steven Hammell reveals squad fitness issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Motherwell v St Johnstone team news as Fir Park caretaker boss Steven Hammell reveals squad fitness issue

By Eric Nicolson
August 5 2022, 4.20pm
Steven Hammell and Callum Davidson.

St Johnstone will be facing a Motherwell team which isn’t as fit as their caretaker manager would like.

Steven Hammell took charge of the Fir Park side after Graham Alexander left in the wake of their home and away European defeats to Sligo Rovers.

Motherwell managed to beat St Mirren in their Premiership opener, while Saints were losing at home to Hibernian, but Hammell believes they are not yet fully match fit.

And he has tried to address that by arranging a closed-doors game against Dundee in midweek.

“In and out of possession we need to be better,” he said. “Obviously the squad needs a little bit of tweaking, the balance isn’t quite where it should be, but we need to be more than we showed last Sunday.

“We are not saying we are going to be re-writing football here but we need to be more of a threat in the final third, we need to be creating more, we need to be more positive with our running, we need to be a little bit fitter and stronger.

“We played a bounce game against Dundee on Tuesday and got minutes – much-needed minutes – into some of these boys’ legs.

“That has been a challenge because the levels they are at, naturally, aren’t where we want them to be in terms of being able to make wholesale changes. But we are getting there. It’s not a massive concern but ideally we would be in a better starting position.”

Suspensions

Motherwell are without suspended duo Callum Slattery and Ricki Lamie, with Paul McGinn an injury doubt.

For Saints, Murray Davidson is banned but Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford are available again.

EXCLUSIVE: Stuart Beedie looks back at the last Muirton Park title ahead of St Johnstone 1982-83 winners’ reunion

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]