Ryan McGowan: Once St Johnstone get in full flow we might surprise a few people

There was no St Johnstone ‘here we go again’ acceptance when they conceded their second last minute goal from a corner in successive weeks.

And the same will certainly apply to the idea that it will be a second Premiership relegation battle in a row, according to Ryan McGowan.

The former Hearts man believes Saints’ reaction to seeing their lead over Motherwell cancelled out at the start of injury time spoke volumes.

And he’s confident the spirit, determination and quality in the Perth side that inspired an even later winner for Callum Davidson’s men will stand them in good stead as the season progresses.

“It was really disappointing to lose another late goal and it felt like deja vu after last week,” said the Australian international.

“We believe we have a good group and we showed that to get a goal late on.

“We could easily have felt sorry for ourselves, conceding the same as we did against Hibs. So it’s a very good way to win.”

𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙚 𝙈𝙖𝙮 – 𝙋𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙡#SaintsTV spoke to Stevie May after he secured us all 3 points in the 95th minute 🎯#SJFC | @SPFL pic.twitter.com/KoeZx5KSrD — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 6, 2022

McGowan, whose cushioned header set-up Stevie May for his 94th minute close-range finish, added: “It’s massive for the team.

“We said afterwards that a 2-1 win in normal circumstances is good but to do it like that is even better.

“To do it in front of the fans was great and we hope to have sent them home with a spring in their step. We believe more good results will come.”

Water off a duck’s back

On the “proving a point” factor at play in the McDiarmid Park dressing room, McGowan said: “Some people tipped us to go down but everyone has to tip someone. If people want to tip us that’s up to them.

“You could probably throw your hat over three or four teams who will be in and around it.

“A lot of people won’t realistically tip us for top six after last season.

“But they probably wouldn’t have predicted St Johnstone winning both cups the season before last either.

“We have good players and boys who have maybe have a point to prove.

“They didn’t have a great season last year, but in the last 10 years they have made the top six six times.

“A lot of big clubs have been relegated and not made the top six as much.

“Last season was terribly disappointing and the manager doesn’t want to repeat that again.

“We have recruited well and we have a good mix with some young guys, who have impressed me, along with some senior boys.

“Once we get into full flow I think we might surprise a few people.

“Hopefully come the end of the season we will be safe after some good performances.

“I’ve played for a few teams but nothing like this with a new goalie and centre back coming in two days before the first game of the season.

“We changed a lot but we are well organised and that comes from the gaffer.

“We all know our roles and positions thanks to training and we have to do it on the park. We will get stronger the more we play together.”

Heart on his sleeve

Alex Mitchell was a rock at the heart of the Saints defence again.

That he’s keeping the club captain, Liam Gordon, out of the team, sums up his instant impact.

“Alex is a really good player and he wears his heart on his sleeve,” said McGowan.

“I think we are defensively strong and Andy (Considine) and I are the old heads – but he is older than me!

“Sometimes that brings a good balance and we can help Alex and make sure his positioning is good.

“He has done well and he has to continue to put those performances in.

“Liam Gordon was on the bench, Callum Booth is injured, so once we get everyone fit, not only do we have a strong starting 11 but a strong bench too.”