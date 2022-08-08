Ross Sinclair reveals St Johnstone teammate Cammy Ballantyne helped sell Montrose loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross Sinclair reveals St Johnstone teammate Cammy Ballantyne helped sell Montrose loan move

By Scott Lorimer
August 8 2022, 2.48pm Updated: August 8 2022, 3.25pm
Ross Sinclair was sold on his move to Montrose by St Johnstone teammate Cammy Ballantyne.
On loan keeper Ross Sinclair has revealed St Johnstone teammate Cammy Ballantyne helped sell the move to Montrose.

The Scotland under-21 keeper joined the Gable Endies on a season-long deal last month.

The young stopper is already off to a flying start with two clean sheets in as many games.

Montrose pursued the signing of Sinclair, who is tipped to be a future No.1 for the Perth side.

He had a number of options as to where he would continue his development.

Ballantyne helped sell Montrose move

But the 21-year-old didn’t have to think too long about Links Park being his next destination after being given the nod of approval from teammate Cammy Ballantyne.

The attacking midfielder knows the club well having made 81 appearances over three loan spells for the Angus side.

After speaking with Ballantyne and a few of his now-Mo teammates, Sinclair was sold on the move.

St Johnstone's Cammy Ballantyne has had three loan spells with Montrose.
“There was a couple of weeks of work that went into it,” he said.

“When it came up, I had options and it was a case of finding the right club for me.

“I know a couple of the boys anyway and Bally was here last year – they sold me the club.

“Once I heard Montrose were in for me it was a no-brainer.

“I wanted to get to the club and get playing, I didn’t want to leave it any longer. It was left long enough.

“I’m buzzing to be here.

“I’ve been to a few other clubs before and this is the best club I’ve had.

“I love the boys; it’s a close-knit group and it’s been great so far. Long may it continue.”

Sinclair predicts ‘good season’ ahead

Sinclair has been thrust into the action after Montrose regular Aaron Lennox dislocated his finger in their Premier Sports Cup defeat to Partick Thistle.

The Saints loanee has staked a real claim for a regular place with shutouts against League One title contenders Falkirk and Queen of the South.

“So far, I’ve been lucky,” Sinclair said. “We’ve had two good defensive performances.

Ross Sinclair in training with the Scotland under-21 team.
“There are things to improve on but it’s the start of the season and we’ve got two clean sheets so we have to be happy with that and it’s a building block to push on to have a good season.

“If you look at the two clubs we have played as well, Falkirk and Queen of the South, two massive clubs.

“To go away from home then at home again and get two clean sheets is a great start.”

