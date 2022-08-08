Ross Sinclair reveals St Johnstone teammate Cammy Ballantyne helped sell Montrose loan move

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On loan keeper Ross Sinclair has revealed St Johnstone teammate Cammy Ballantyne helped sell the move to Montrose.

The Scotland under-21 keeper joined the Gable Endies on a season-long deal last month.

The young stopper is already off to a flying start with two clean sheets in as many games.

Montrose pursued the signing of Sinclair, who is tipped to be a future No.1 for the Perth side.

Excited for the challenge,Can’t wait to get started @MontroseFC 👐🏻⚽️ https://t.co/bTDXKz2qjX — Ross Sinclair (@ross_sinclair01) July 28, 2022

He had a number of options as to where he would continue his development.

Ballantyne helped sell Montrose move

But the 21-year-old didn’t have to think too long about Links Park being his next destination after being given the nod of approval from teammate Cammy Ballantyne.

The attacking midfielder knows the club well having made 81 appearances over three loan spells for the Angus side.

After speaking with Ballantyne and a few of his now-Mo teammates, Sinclair was sold on the move.

“There was a couple of weeks of work that went into it,” he said.

“When it came up, I had options and it was a case of finding the right club for me.

“I know a couple of the boys anyway and Bally was here last year – they sold me the club.

“Once I heard Montrose were in for me it was a no-brainer.

“I wanted to get to the club and get playing, I didn’t want to leave it any longer. It was left long enough.

“I’m buzzing to be here.

“I’ve been to a few other clubs before and this is the best club I’ve had.

“I love the boys; it’s a close-knit group and it’s been great so far. Long may it continue.”

Sinclair predicts ‘good season’ ahead

Sinclair has been thrust into the action after Montrose regular Aaron Lennox dislocated his finger in their Premier Sports Cup defeat to Partick Thistle.

The Saints loanee has staked a real claim for a regular place with shutouts against League One title contenders Falkirk and Queen of the South.

“So far, I’ve been lucky,” Sinclair said. “We’ve had two good defensive performances.

“There are things to improve on but it’s the start of the season and we’ve got two clean sheets so we have to be happy with that and it’s a building block to push on to have a good season.

“If you look at the two clubs we have played as well, Falkirk and Queen of the South, two massive clubs.

“To go away from home then at home again and get two clean sheets is a great start.”