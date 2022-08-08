St Johnstone hopeful Daniel Phillips will sign for the Perth club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone are growing increasingly optimistic that Daniel Phillips will sign for the Perth club.

Talks were opened with the former Watford midfielder last week after he impressed in training as a trialist and then in a closed-doors friendly against Arbroath.

The Trinidad and Tobago international is a free agent after being released by the English Championship side in the summer.

A deal hasn’t been concluded, Courier Sport understands, but there is a good chance that may soon change.

Davidson has brought in seven new players for his first team squad, with a central midfielder and striker the two last pieces of the McDiarmid Park jigsaw.

Phillips, 21, spent last season on loan at Gillingham.

“We are looking for someone in the middle of the park who gets around the pitch, makes tackles and brings loads of energy,” he said.

“Daniel does that.

“He’s very good on the ball, has a bit of bite and has looked sharp.

“He’s someone who snaps into tackles, gets about and is able to recover but also at the same time has quality on the ball.

“From what we’ve seen so far he’s always on the move, keeps things going and can be that cog that helps keep everything turning.”