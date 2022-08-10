Rangers danger man Tom Lawrence must be kept quiet by St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone FC

Rangers danger man Tom Lawrence must be kept quiet by St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
August 10 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 10 2022, 9.21am
Callum Davidson knows all about Tom Lawrence.
Callum Davidson got first-hand experience of the threat Tom Lawrence carries on a football pitch when he was working in England with Stoke City and Millwall.

And the St Johnstone manager has identified Rangers’ summer signing as one of their weekend opponents’ key danger men.

Saints have yet to concede an open-play goal in the league and if that record is to continue at Ibrox, they will have to prioritise keeping the ex-Derby County playmaker quiet.

“Rangers have signed good quality and I know all about Tom Lawrence from down the road,” said Davidson.

“He is a fantastic player and someone who when we came up against him we always knew you had to stop him playing.

“He is really creative and has loads of quality, so I think he was a very smart addition for them.

“When he gets into the final third he is capable of really hurting teams so that’s something we will have to be mindful of.

“Rangers have had a turnaround in players. They lost some and have had to replace them.

“But they have recruited well and are really strong.”

