Rangers danger man Tom Lawrence must be kept quiet by St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson got first-hand experience of the threat Tom Lawrence carries on a football pitch when he was working in England with Stoke City and Millwall.

And the St Johnstone manager has identified Rangers’ summer signing as one of their weekend opponents’ key danger men.

Saints have yet to concede an open-play goal in the league and if that record is to continue at Ibrox, they will have to prioritise keeping the ex-Derby County playmaker quiet.

Tom Lawrence double in a 2-0 win against Sheffield United last season pic.twitter.com/EXBnLlB4Ph — Midfield Jack (@MidfieldJack) July 8, 2022

“Rangers have signed good quality and I know all about Tom Lawrence from down the road,” said Davidson.

“He is a fantastic player and someone who when we came up against him we always knew you had to stop him playing.

“He is really creative and has loads of quality, so I think he was a very smart addition for them.

“When he gets into the final third he is capable of really hurting teams so that’s something we will have to be mindful of.

“Rangers have had a turnaround in players. They lost some and have had to replace them.

“But they have recruited well and are really strong.”