Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone fans’ group to boycott Rangers match at Ibrox and back Twenty’s Plenty campaign

By Eric Nicolson
August 10 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 10 2022, 11.35am
The St Johnstone fans have been praised by manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone ultras group Fair City Unity have slammed ticket prices at Ibrox.

High profile St Johnstone fans’ group, Fair City Unity, have announced they will boycott their club’s Premiership trip to face Rangers on Saturday.

FCU, who have regularly been praised by the Saints players and manager Callum Davidson for the part they played in keeping the McDiarmid Park side in the Premiership last season, are backing the Twenty’s Plenty campaign to reduce the cost of following football teams away from home.

Adult tickets are priced £31 this weekend, concessions (over 65, 16 and 17-year-olds) £24 and under-16s £13.

Fair City Unity have encouraged other Saints fans to follow their lead.

A post on social media read: “In response to this week’s announcement of unwarranted and extortionate ticket pricing for Saturday’s match at Ibrox, the group have made the difficult decision in boycotting the fixture.

“We urge fellow St Johnstone supporters to take the same action.

“Whilst society suffers in a cost of living crisis, we feel that clubs are crucial ambassadors to the local community they serve and should be leading in the fight of making watching live football affordable to all.

“TWENTY’S PLENTY.”

Saints took over 300 fans to Motherwell on Saturday. They were treated to an injury-time Stevie May winner at the away end.

