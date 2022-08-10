St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson confirms Daniel Phillips deal is imminent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson confirms Daniel Phillips deal is imminent

By Eric Nicolson
August 10 2022, 10.44am Updated: August 10 2022, 12.26pm
Daniel Phillips in action against Arbroath.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has confirmed that the signing of Daniel Phillips is imminent.

The former Watford midfielder has agreed a two-year deal after a recent successful trial period at McDiarmid Park.

“We’re just waiting on international clearance,” said the Perth boss, who opened negotiations last week.

“We’re looking to try and bring Daniel in and hopefully it will all get sorted, everything will get cleared and he’ll be ready to play (against Rangers).”

The Trinidad and Tobago international will be Davidson’s eighth summer recruit for his first team, with two others brought in for the development squad.

The last position now left on his shopping list is a striker.

If clearance comes through over the next couple of days, Davidson will assess Phillips’ fitness before deciding whether to include him in his squad for the weekend trip to Ibrox.

