St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson confirms Daniel Phillips deal is imminent By Eric Nicolson August 10 2022, 10.44am Updated: August 10 2022, 12.26pm 0 Daniel Phillips in action against Arbroath. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has confirmed that the signing of Daniel Phillips is imminent. The former Watford midfielder has agreed a two-year deal after a recent successful trial period at McDiarmid Park. “We’re just waiting on international clearance,” said the Perth boss, who opened negotiations last week. “We’re looking to try and bring Daniel in and hopefully it will all get sorted, everything will get cleared and he’ll be ready to play (against Rangers).” The Trinidad and Tobago international will be Davidson’s eighth summer recruit for his first team, with two others brought in for the development squad. The last position now left on his shopping list is a striker. If clearance comes through over the next couple of days, Davidson will assess Phillips’ fitness before deciding whether to include him in his squad for the weekend trip to Ibrox. St Johnstone fans’ group, Fair City Unity, to boycott Rangers match at Ibrox and back Twenty’s Plenty campaign Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier New St Johnstone signing Daniel Phillips pledges ‘I don’t like to lose my battles’, and his first one could be at Rangers Daniel Phillips brings ‘combative’ qualities to St Johnstone – Callum Davidson Rangers danger man Tom Lawrence must be kept quiet by St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson With a 1 to 11 of Callum Davidson signings, famous St Johnstone team spirit is as good as ever, says Perth boss