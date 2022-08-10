St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson confirms Daniel Phillips deal is imminent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has confirmed that the signing of Daniel Phillips is imminent.

The former Watford midfielder has agreed a two-year deal after a recent successful trial period at McDiarmid Park.

“We’re just waiting on international clearance,” said the Perth boss, who opened negotiations last week.

“We’re looking to try and bring Daniel in and hopefully it will all get sorted, everything will get cleared and he’ll be ready to play (against Rangers).”

The Trinidad and Tobago international will be Davidson’s eighth summer recruit for his first team, with two others brought in for the development squad.

The last position now left on his shopping list is a striker.

If clearance comes through over the next couple of days, Davidson will assess Phillips’ fitness before deciding whether to include him in his squad for the weekend trip to Ibrox.