St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has sympathy for Fair City Unity over Rangers boycott stance

By Eric Nicolson
August 10 2022, 10.26pm Updated: August 11 2022, 9.21am
Fair City Unity members.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has sympathy with young supporters feeling the cost of following their team home and away.

And he believes Scottish football needs to find a way of making sure they aren’t priced out of the game.

The Perth boss pointed to golf memberships that bridge the gap between junior and adult fees.

And, with high profile Saints fans’ group, Fair City Unity, deciding to boycott Saturday’s match at Ibrox, he can understand why they are struggling to afford a weekend day-trip.

“Definitely,” said Davidson.

“You look at the price of petrol as well.

“It’s not just the cost of a ticket.

“We want young people to come to games across Scotland and we need to help them as much as we can.

“We want young supporters through our door and following us away from home.”

Golf comparison

Davidson added: “It’s not something I’ve really looked into but I do know that when our young fans are there they make fantastic noise and get right behind the team.

“They made a real difference for us last season.

“There’s a bigger picture about how you keep them.

“Look at golf – there are clubs where you get an intermediate subscription fee between 18 and 23 so it’s not one big jump to full adult fees.

“It’s definitely something for all clubs to look at.”

