New St Johnstone signing Daniel Phillips pledges ‘I don’t like to lose my battles’, and his first one could be at Rangers

New St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips has pledged to Perth fans – “I don’t like to lose my battles”.

The Trindad and Tobago international, whose two-year deal has now been confirmed, arrives at McDiarmid Park with a tough-tackling reputation from a loan spell at Gillingham that saw him pick up three red cards.

Saints supporters will be hoping Phillips stays on the right side of Scottish referees.

But he has promised to be a physical presence in the middle of the pitch for Callum Davidson’s side, with former Watford team-mate Joseph Hungbo telling him he’ll be a good fit for the Premiership.

“I’d already settled well when I was here on trial and I’m really excited for the season ahead,” he said.

𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝗹 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗽𝘀 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 🇹🇹 The Trinidad & Tobago international signs on a two-year contract. "I am a hardworking and physical box-to-box midfielder. I can't wait to get started." 👊 Watch the full interview 👇#SJFC | @SPFL | #SaintsTV — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 10, 2022

“The standard is really high.

“The team here should be looking up the table not down.

“I spoke to my old team-mate, Joseph Hungbo, who played at Ross County.

“He said I would really enjoy playing up here. He said it would be a bit of me. ‘Quite physical, but you’ll love it’.”

And his message to the fans?

“They’ll get to know that I work hard and I don’t like to lose my battles,” said Phillips.

The 21-year-old has put his hand up for a high profile debut against Rangers on Saturday.

“These are the games you want to play in,” said Phillips.

“Rangers are one of the biggest clubs in the country.”