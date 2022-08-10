New St Johnstone signing Daniel Phillips pledges ‘I don’t like to lose my battles’, and his first one could be at Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

New St Johnstone signing Daniel Phillips pledges ‘I don’t like to lose my battles’, and his first one could be at Rangers

By Eric Nicolson
August 10 2022, 4.09pm Updated: August 10 2022, 4.20pm
New St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips has pledged to Perth fans – “I don’t like to lose my battles”.

The Trindad and Tobago international, whose two-year deal has now been confirmed, arrives at McDiarmid Park with a tough-tackling reputation from a loan spell at Gillingham that saw him pick up three red cards.

Saints supporters will be hoping Phillips stays on the right side of Scottish referees.

But he has promised to be a physical presence in the middle of the pitch for Callum Davidson’s side, with former Watford team-mate Joseph Hungbo telling him he’ll be a good fit for the Premiership.

“I’d already settled well when I was here on trial and I’m really excited for the season ahead,” he said.

“The standard is really high.

“The team here should be looking up the table not down.

“I spoke to my old team-mate, Joseph Hungbo, who played at Ross County.

“He said I would really enjoy playing up here. He said it would be a bit of me. ‘Quite physical, but you’ll love it’.”

And his message to the fans?

“They’ll get to know that I work hard and I don’t like to lose my battles,” said Phillips.

The 21-year-old has put his hand up for a high profile debut against Rangers on Saturday.

“These are the games you want to play in,” said Phillips.

“Rangers are one of the biggest clubs in the country.”

