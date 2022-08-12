Taylor Steven has ‘stood out’ for St Johnstone and is ready for next step, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taylor Steven has ‘stood out’ for St Johnstone and is ready for next step, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
August 12 2022, 6.00am
Taylor Steven gets a shot away at Fraserburgh.
Taylor Steven gets a shot away at Fraserburgh.

Taylor Steven has seized his chance with St Johnstone over the last couple of months, according to manager Callum Davidson.

And a lower league loan will be the next step up the career ladder towards the Perth first team for the talented striker.

The 17-year-old scored for Saints in their SPFL Trust Cup win at Fraserburgh in midweek after getting game-time off the bench in Premier Sports Cup games against Elgin City and Ayr United.

Saints are putting together a promising group of players beneath top team level and Steven has been the one whose star has shone brightest.

Taylor Steven (third right) celebrates with Graham Carey after his shot hit the crossbar against Cove Rangers and Carey scored.
Taylor Steven (third right) celebrates with Graham Carey after his shot hit the crossbar against Cove Rangers and Carey scored.

“It was great to see the young ones win in Fraserburgh,” said Davidson.

“It was brilliant for them to do so well.

“We’ve seen them progress in training and closed-doors games and now they’ve won in the cup (the first time a Saints colts team has progressed beyond the first round).

“Taylor Steven has been very good.

“We’ll probably send him out on loan.

“He’s got an eye for a goal and the next stage will be playing league football.

“He’s been the one who has stood out since coming back for pre-season.”

Ibrox scouting report

While Saints colts – led by captain Liam Gordon, making his comeback from a pre-season injury – were winning north of Aberdeen, Davidson was at Ibrox to watch Saturday’s Premiership opponents, Rangers, achieve another comeback victory in Europe.

“Rangers put their opponents under real pressure the other night,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“It was a great result for them and Scottish football.

“You know they’ll have threats everywhere.

“I looked at their bench as well as their starting line-up and it was pretty good as well!

“But we’ll be going there to try and cause them as many problems as we can.

“When you go to Ibrox and Parkhead you need to be brave on and off the ball.

“It’s a high level and as an individual you need to stand up and be counted.”

Daniel Phillips has a ‘big future’, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, and he could jump into the deep end against Rangers

