Taylor Steven has ‘stood out’ for St Johnstone and is ready for next step, says Callum Davidson

Taylor Steven has seized his chance with St Johnstone over the last couple of months, according to manager Callum Davidson.

And a lower league loan will be the next step up the career ladder towards the Perth first team for the talented striker.

The 17-year-old scored for Saints in their SPFL Trust Cup win at Fraserburgh in midweek after getting game-time off the bench in Premier Sports Cup games against Elgin City and Ayr United.

Saints are putting together a promising group of players beneath top team level and Steven has been the one whose star has shone brightest.

“It was great to see the young ones win in Fraserburgh,” said Davidson.

“It was brilliant for them to do so well.

“We’ve seen them progress in training and closed-doors games and now they’ve won in the cup (the first time a Saints colts team has progressed beyond the first round).

“Taylor Steven has been very good.

“We’ll probably send him out on loan.

“He’s got an eye for a goal and the next stage will be playing league football.

“He’s been the one who has stood out since coming back for pre-season.”

Ibrox scouting report

While Saints colts – led by captain Liam Gordon, making his comeback from a pre-season injury – were winning north of Aberdeen, Davidson was at Ibrox to watch Saturday’s Premiership opponents, Rangers, achieve another comeback victory in Europe.

“Rangers put their opponents under real pressure the other night,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“It was a great result for them and Scottish football.

“You know they’ll have threats everywhere.

“I looked at their bench as well as their starting line-up and it was pretty good as well!

“But we’ll be going there to try and cause them as many problems as we can.

“When you go to Ibrox and Parkhead you need to be brave on and off the ball.

“It’s a high level and as an individual you need to stand up and be counted.”