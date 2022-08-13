St Johnstone verdict: Alex Mitchell and Daniel Phillips shine but Saints can stop Rangers winning comfortably

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone verdict: Alex Mitchell and Daniel Phillips shine but Saints can stop Rangers winning comfortably

By Eric Nicolson
August 13 2022, 5.33pm
Antonio Colak of Rangers scores the second goal.
St Johnstone left Ibrox a beaten team but, in the grand scheme of things, Callum Davidson won’t be overly disappointed with what he saw.

As 4-0s go against a very good Rangers team, this was a palatable one.

An injury to Cammy MacPherson early in the contest was a big blow but the performance of his replacement, recent recruit Daniel Phillips, was extremely encouraging.

Key moments

The big sliding-doors moment for Saints came on 18 minutes when Theo Bair, after challenging Borna Barisic for a header, hooked a shot past the post from six yards as he was lying on the turf.

If you’re going to take points from Rangers, these are the chances that need to be taken.

Malik Tillman scores to make it 1-0 Rangers.

Just after the half-hour mark the hosts were in front when Tillman found himself free to head home at the back post after Saints had half-cleared a corner.

Drey Wright being caught on the ball in the box resulted in Rangers’ second goal on 62 minutes and snuffed out any possibility of a comeback point.

The final two goals were a relative irrelevance.

Saints’ star man: Alex Mitchell

This is becoming a theme.

The Perth back-three as a whole was excellent once again and I could just as easily have picked Andy Considine or Ryan McGowan.

But not many 20-year-olds new to Scottish football will perform as well as Mitchell.

The headers and the blocks have caught the eye in previous games but it was the on-loan Millwall man’s positioning that was so impressive here.

He made a few last-ditch tackles but often being in the right place at the right time meant he didn’t need to.

Player ratings

Matthews 7, McGowan 7, Mitchell 8, Considine 7, Montgomery 5 (Brown), Hallberg 5, MacPherson 2 (Phillips 7), Carey 5, Bair 5 (May 5), Murphy 6 (Crawford 5), Wright 5 (O’Halloran 4).

Manager under the microscope 

Davidson could have done without being forced into that early substitution when MacPherson hobbled off with a thigh injury and was replaced by new signing, Phillips.

That was an enforced one but switching Bair and Adam Montgomery for Stevie May and James Brown with half-an-hour left were sensible decisions – the Canadian was tiring and the on-loan Celtic youngster’s error count was rising.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

Tiredness – mental and physical played a part in the last two Rangers goals – and the shape of Davidson’s team was largely effective.

This wasn’t a result, or a team performance, to get concerned about.

Man in the middle

There was nothing greatly controversial about Nick Walsh’s performance.

He wasn’t interested in a couple of unconvincing first half Rangers penalty shouts and the only thing Saints could grumble about was Montgomery being yellow-carded for a 50-50 challenge in midfield.





