Taylor Steven can use East Fife loan to get ready for St Johnstone first team, says Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson has challenged Taylor Steven to use a season-long loan at East Fife to prepare himself for first team football with St Johnstone.

The Perth striker made his debut for the League Two side off the bench in their 1-0 away win against Albion Rovers on Saturday – with fellow McDiarmid Park youngster, Alex Ferguson, a starter.

Davidson believes working with his former Scotland team-mate, Stevie Crawford, will help the 17-year-old progress after he impressed in training and early season cup action.

And a year of men’s football should progress Taylor towards becoming a genuine top team contender in 2022/23 with his parent club.

Ross Sinclair – 90 mins for Montrose in a 1-0 loss to Dunfermline Craig Hepburn – 90 mins for Luncarty in a 5-1 win over Kennoway Alex Ferguson – 90 mins for East Fife in a 1-0 win over Albion Rovers Taylor Steven – 18 mins for East Fife in a 1-0 win over Albion Rovers — St Johnstone Analysis (@StAnalysis) August 13, 2022

“Taylor has been a bright spark for us when he’s come on this season so we were keen to get him out on loan playing regular football,” said the Saints boss.

“He came back in hungry and showing a great desire to get games for us.

“He can play a couple of positions but we see him as a centre forward.

“He’s got a great attitude and hopefully he will do well at East Fife then come back to put pressure on our strikers.

“I know Stevie Crawford well and they are a good club for our young players to go to.”