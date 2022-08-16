Taylor Steven can use East Fife loan to get ready for St Johnstone first team, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Taylor Steven can use East Fife loan to get ready for St Johnstone first team, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
August 16 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 16 2022, 9.05am
Taylor Steven (third right) celebrates with Graham carey after his shot hit the crossbar against Cove Rangers and Carey scored.
Callum Davidson has challenged Taylor Steven to use a season-long loan at East Fife to prepare himself for first team football with St Johnstone.

The Perth striker made his debut for the League Two side off the bench in their 1-0 away win against Albion Rovers on Saturday – with fellow McDiarmid Park youngster, Alex Ferguson, a starter.

Davidson believes working with his former Scotland team-mate, Stevie Crawford, will help the 17-year-old progress after he impressed in training and early season cup action.

And a year of men’s football should progress Taylor towards becoming a genuine top team contender in 2022/23 with his parent club.

“Taylor has been a bright spark for us when he’s come on this season so we were keen to get him out on loan playing regular football,” said the Saints boss.

“He came back in hungry and showing a great desire to get games for us.

“He can play a couple of positions but we see him as a centre forward.

“He’s got a great attitude and hopefully he will do well at East Fife then come back to put pressure on our strikers.

“I know Stevie Crawford well and they are a good club for our young players to go to.”

St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips hopes to follow ex-Dundee hero Glen Kamara’s lead in Scottish football

