Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one, says Murray Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one, says Murray Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
August 20 2022, 6.00am
Murray Davidson.
Murray Davidson.

St Johnstone want to transform their Premiership season from “OK” to “good”.

And beating Aberdeen in game number four will do just that, according to Murray Davidson.

“Aberdeen will be a difficult game and they will be disappointed with their result against Motherwell last weekend,” said the Perth midfielder, available after a two-match suspension.

“They had started well but are on the same points as us, so will be looking to come here and get back to winning.

“But we are at home and if we can get the three points, which we can do if we play well, six points from the first four would be a positive start.

“To do that we will have to be good at both ends of the pitch.

“A win this weekend would turn an OK start into a good start for us.”

The former Scotland man added: “Aberdeen have loads of attacking options – they have strength all over the place, so we will have to defend well.

“If we do that, then hopefully we can cause them problems at the top end of the pitch.”

Better squad balance

A striker has yet to be recruited but Davidson believes issues that arose this time last year have been successfully addressed in the summer transfer market.

“The balance of the squad is much better this season,” he said.

“The players who have come in, people like Andy Considine for example, help around the place.

“It’s not all just about on the pitch on a Saturday. It’s about setting standards every single day and having a positive impact on everyone else.

Andy Considine battles with Rangers' Alfredo Morelos.
Andy Considine battles with Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos.

“The gaffer wanted to bring that mix of experience and youth because you need the younger ones to help the older ones too.

“I think we’ve got what we need in the squad to be successful.

“We had to improve on last season and I think we have.

“Training has been really good. We have had positives to take from all three games so far.

“Last season we didn’t put a run of games together so getting that form this year is what we know is needed.

“We want to get as many victories on the board early this season so we’re not in the same position as last year.”

St Johnstone striker search likely to go into last week of the transfer window, Callum Davidson admits

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
Drey Wright v Jack MacKenzie could be a key battle.
St Johnstone v Aberdeen: Team news, key battle, formations, head to head record and…
0
Callum Davidson with Zander Clark after the goalkeeper's last game for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson 'gutted' Zander Clark is still without a club but…
1
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has had to be patient as far as his last signing is concerned.
St Johnstone striker search likely to go into last week of the transfer window,…
0
The latest podcast explores Mark Birighitti's form, Gary Bowyer's impact and the profile of striker St Johnstone need.
PODCAST: Mark Birighitti's Dundee United flak, St Johnstone's new striker profile and Gary Bowyer…
0
Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
St Johnstone's big four have had differing early season experiences.
St Johnstone big 4 summer leavers analysed: Callum Hendry and Shaun Rooney off to…
0
Theo Bair in action against Rangers.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sees 'massive improvement' in Theo Bair
0
Taylor Steven (third right) celebrates with Graham carey after his shot hit the crossbar against Cove Rangers and Carey scored.
Taylor Steven can use East Fife loan to get ready for St Johnstone first…
0
Callum Davidson fears Cammy MacPherson will be out for a few weeks.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson fears thigh tear and weeks out for Cammy MacPherson
0

More from The Courier

Dundee travelled to Greenock Morton aiming to take back top spot.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held…
0
Ross looks on helplessly
Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant…
0
The West Fife derby at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine…
0
Simon Murray opened the scoring for the visitors.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first…
0
Marryat Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google.
Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block
Police are appealing for witnesses following Friday night's incident.
Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism
0