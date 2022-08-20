Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one, says Murray Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone want to transform their Premiership season from “OK” to “good”.

And beating Aberdeen in game number four will do just that, according to Murray Davidson.

“Aberdeen will be a difficult game and they will be disappointed with their result against Motherwell last weekend,” said the Perth midfielder, available after a two-match suspension.

“They had started well but are on the same points as us, so will be looking to come here and get back to winning.

“But we are at home and if we can get the three points, which we can do if we play well, six points from the first four would be a positive start.

“To do that we will have to be good at both ends of the pitch.

“A win this weekend would turn an OK start into a good start for us.”

The former Scotland man added: “Aberdeen have loads of attacking options – they have strength all over the place, so we will have to defend well.

“If we do that, then hopefully we can cause them problems at the top end of the pitch.”

Better squad balance

A striker has yet to be recruited but Davidson believes issues that arose this time last year have been successfully addressed in the summer transfer market.

“The balance of the squad is much better this season,” he said.

“The players who have come in, people like Andy Considine for example, help around the place.

“It’s not all just about on the pitch on a Saturday. It’s about setting standards every single day and having a positive impact on everyone else.

“The gaffer wanted to bring that mix of experience and youth because you need the younger ones to help the older ones too.

“I think we’ve got what we need in the squad to be successful.

“We had to improve on last season and I think we have.

“Training has been really good. We have had positives to take from all three games so far.

“Last season we didn’t put a run of games together so getting that form this year is what we know is needed.

“We want to get as many victories on the board early this season so we’re not in the same position as last year.”