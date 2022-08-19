St Johnstone v Aberdeen: Team news, key battle, formations, head to head record and thoughts of Callum Davidson and Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone v Aberdeen: Team news, key battle, formations, head to head record and thoughts of Callum Davidson and Jim Goodwin

By Eric Nicolson
August 19 2022, 1.58pm
Drey Wright v Jack MacKenzie could be a key battle.

Courier Sport previews Saturday’s clash between St Johnstone and Aberdeen, the winner of which can expect to claim a place in the Premiership’s top six.

St Johnstone team news

It’s one midfielder in and one midfielder out.

Cammy MacPherson is sidelined with a thigh injury, while Murray Davidson returns from suspension.

New signing Daniel Phillips is expected to make his first start.

Cammy MacPherson injured his thigh early in the game against Rangers.

Aberdeen team news

Matty Kennedy, Hayden Coulson and Connor Barron will all miss out through injury, while Liverpool loan midfielder Leighton Clarkson is a doubt.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie is available.

Form guide

It’s identical. Both have three points after winning their second game of the season and losing the ones either side of it

Head to head record

Saints have only won one of the last 10 clashes between these teams at McDiarmid Park.

That was the most recent one (against a shadow Aberdeen side) which meant they wouldn’t be bottom of the Premiership.

The full Saints record in that time is – one win, four draws and five defeats.

Likely formations

St Johnstone – 3-4-2-1

Aberdeen – 4-2-3-1

Key battle

For St Johnstone to become more of an attacking threat they need to get their wing-backs on the ball much higher up the pitch than in their last home game against Hibs.

Drey Wright is the senior of the two players in those positions and has been in better form than Adam Montgomery.

With Coulson likely to be out and Liam Scales underwhelming as a makeshift left-back in Aberdeen’s defeat to Motherwell last Saturday, Wright is likely to be up against, MacKenzie, a man making his first Premiership start of the campaign.

Wright’s running power, aided by Graham Carey’s guile, could make this a game-defining area of the pitch for Saints.

Callum Davidson pre-match

“I’ve watched Aberdeen a few times. They’re a really attacking team.

“They try to get their full-backs really high and their wingers inside.

“We need to defend properly but, on the flip side, we’re at home and we have to apply pressure on them in the final third.”

Jim Goodwin pre-match

“The reaction from the players this week has been exceptional, it really has.

“We spoke about the (Motherwell) game on Monday morning for half an hour, we were all in agreement that it wasn’t acceptable, that we need to raise the level of performance again and get back to what it was against St Mirren the previous week.

“St Johnstone are very much a counter-attacking team, very organised defensively and look to hit you on the break. We have to be prepared for that, and we are.”

St Johnstone striker search likely to go into last week of the transfer window, Callum Davidson admits

