Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star’s ‘adamant’ free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth decision

By Sean Hamilton
August 20 2022, 6.10pm
Callum Davidson urges St Johnstone on against Aberdeen
Graham Carey insists he did not touch Jonny Hayes ahead of the free-kick award that saw Aberdeen dump St Johnstone.

Leighton Clarkson curled home a stunning 25-yard dead ball strike to earn his side all three points in Perth.

But Saints’ boss revealed Carey denied he made contact with Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes in the challenge that led to the opportunity.

Davidson said: “I’m not sure if there was any contact at their free-kick but Graham is adamant he didn’t touch him.”

There was no question about the quality of Clarkson’s strike – a perfectly placed, curling effort, worthy of winning any game.

Referee Craig Napier adjudged Graham Carey to have fouled Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes before the Dons struck their winner in Perth

For Davidson, that was effectively the difference between the sides on a day Saints struggled to find any rhythm in front of goal.

He said: “I thought we played well in the first half and even for the majority of the game.

“We were beaten by a wonder free-kick. It was an unbelievable strike.

“Once they score then they are able to sit in.

“It became difficult for us to break them down while they had loads of pace to catch us on the counter.

“We probably didn’t do enough at 1-0 down and were not quite good enough to get an equaliser.”

‘More clinical’

Saints only tested Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos twice, once in each half.

Beyond that, they created disappointingly little going forward – and Davidson wants to see more in weeks to come.

“I need to ask more of my players in the final third. They need to be more positive,” he said.

“I thought our set-plays were pretty poor as well.

“I actually feel for my lads as they put a real shift in. We just needed to be more clinical in what is a tough league.

“We need to make sure we are winning that game 1-0.”

