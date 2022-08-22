Drey Wright believes he’s heading back to best after St Johnstone grant ‘consistent run’ wish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Drey Wright believes he’s heading back to best after St Johnstone grant ‘consistent run’ wish

By Sean Hamilton
August 22 2022, 7.30am Updated: August 22 2022, 8.28am
St Johnstone's Drey Wright.
St Johnstone's Drey Wright.

Drey Wright has been desperate for a consistent run of games.

St Johnstone have granted his wish – and he feels he’s now headed back to his best.

Wright struggled for starts during a disappointing two-year stint with Hibs.

Spending so much time on the bench saw his sharpness dissipate.

But after returning to a starting role with St Johnstone, he feels he’s on the path to peak performances.

St Johnstone's Drey Wright in action against Ayr United.
St Johnstone’s Drey Wright is happy to be back playing at McDiarmid Park

Asked whether Saints boss Callum Davidson could get him firing on all cylinders, he said: “Definitely. That’s four games I have started in a row.

“I got that towards the end of last year but the previous time was nearly four years ago.

“Getting that consistent run is what I have been crying out for and hopefully you’ll start to see the best of me soon.

“I’m happy to be back (at St Johnstone). The most important thing for me was playing regularly and I feel I’m getting stronger every week.

“It was an easy bedding in period as I’ve been here before and a lot of the guys are still here. It feels similar to how it was before.

“I’m happy to be back and playing.”

‘Take positives’

Wright, employed at right wing back against Aberdeen, found himself running at the Dons defence on a couple of occasions before half-time.

However, Saints couldn’t find a way to goal – and Wright knows how crucial it is that they become more clinical.

“The only time we’ve scored the first goal this year we’ve gone on to win the game,” he said.

“We know how important it is, we had enough chances to get it (against Aberdeen) but we just have to take the positives that we can at the moment and move on to next week.”

Saints fell to 10th in the Premiership after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen.

They turned in a performance lacking in attacking threat against the Dons.

But Wright feels they are moving in the right direction – and as new signings get to know each other better, results will follow.

“We have had three defeats but in every game we are feeling better, more together,” he insisted.

“It’s going to be tough because we are still learning players’ strengths and weaknesses and how they get through the game, but there’s positives to take. We dust ourselves down and go again.

“You can’t make a case against the consistency of playing with the same players.

It’s underappreciated, in terms of just chucking people in and expecting them to do a job.

“It doesn’t work like that in football. It’s a new team and it’s still early days in the season.

“We were delighted to get the win against Motherwell. We have had three poor results but there’s positives in there.”

3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble

