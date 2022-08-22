Drey Wright believes he’s heading back to best after St Johnstone grant ‘consistent run’ wish

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drey Wright has been desperate for a consistent run of games.

St Johnstone have granted his wish – and he feels he’s now headed back to his best.

Wright struggled for starts during a disappointing two-year stint with Hibs.

Spending so much time on the bench saw his sharpness dissipate.

But after returning to a starting role with St Johnstone, he feels he’s on the path to peak performances.

Asked whether Saints boss Callum Davidson could get him firing on all cylinders, he said: “Definitely. That’s four games I have started in a row.

“I got that towards the end of last year but the previous time was nearly four years ago.

“Getting that consistent run is what I have been crying out for and hopefully you’ll start to see the best of me soon.

“I’m happy to be back (at St Johnstone). The most important thing for me was playing regularly and I feel I’m getting stronger every week.

“It was an easy bedding in period as I’ve been here before and a lot of the guys are still here. It feels similar to how it was before.

“I’m happy to be back and playing.”

‘Take positives’

Wright, employed at right wing back against Aberdeen, found himself running at the Dons defence on a couple of occasions before half-time.

However, Saints couldn’t find a way to goal – and Wright knows how crucial it is that they become more clinical.

“The only time we’ve scored the first goal this year we’ve gone on to win the game,” he said.

“We know how important it is, we had enough chances to get it (against Aberdeen) but we just have to take the positives that we can at the moment and move on to next week.”

Saints fell to 10th in the Premiership after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen.

They turned in a performance lacking in attacking threat against the Dons.

But Wright feels they are moving in the right direction – and as new signings get to know each other better, results will follow.

“We have had three defeats but in every game we are feeling better, more together,” he insisted.

“It’s going to be tough because we are still learning players’ strengths and weaknesses and how they get through the game, but there’s positives to take. We dust ourselves down and go again.

“You can’t make a case against the consistency of playing with the same players.

It’s underappreciated, in terms of just chucking people in and expecting them to do a job.

“It doesn’t work like that in football. It’s a new team and it’s still early days in the season.

“We were delighted to get the win against Motherwell. We have had three poor results but there’s positives in there.”