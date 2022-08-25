St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be patient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be patient

By Eric Nicolson
August 25 2022, 10.25pm
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone's Liam Gordon.

Liam Gordon is showing there is more to club captaincy than leadership on the pitch, according to St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.

The Perth skipper has yet to feature in a league game this season.

A shin splints problem in pre-season kept him out the Premier Sports Cup group games and the impressive form of loan recruit Alex Mitchell has kept him out of the Saints’ Premiership starting line-up since his return from injury.

None of the McDiarmid Park back three have opened the door for the inspirational double-winner, in fact.

But Gordon’s attitude on the training ground and in the dressing room has been exactly as his manager would have hoped and expected.

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon in action last season.

“Liam has been really unfortunate with injuries,” said Davidson.

“But I want other players to come in and do well and I want to have a problem where some players aren’t happy they are not playing.

“I have players like Liam desperately wanting to play but at the same time he is showing a great attitude.

“He is a great lad. He needs to be patient, wait his time and when he comes in – play well.

“The back three has been excellent. The whole back five and goalkeeper have actually.”

Meanwhile, Adam Montgomery will be available to face Hearts on Sunday and Murray Davidson has a “50-50 chance”.

