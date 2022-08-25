St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be patient

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Gordon is showing there is more to club captaincy than leadership on the pitch, according to St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.

The Perth skipper has yet to feature in a league game this season.

A shin splints problem in pre-season kept him out the Premier Sports Cup group games and the impressive form of loan recruit Alex Mitchell has kept him out of the Saints’ Premiership starting line-up since his return from injury.

None of the McDiarmid Park back three have opened the door for the inspirational double-winner, in fact.

But Gordon’s attitude on the training ground and in the dressing room has been exactly as his manager would have hoped and expected.

“Liam has been really unfortunate with injuries,” said Davidson.

“But I want other players to come in and do well and I want to have a problem where some players aren’t happy they are not playing.

“I have players like Liam desperately wanting to play but at the same time he is showing a great attitude.

“He is a great lad. He needs to be patient, wait his time and when he comes in – play well.

“The back three has been excellent. The whole back five and goalkeeper have actually.”

Meanwhile, Adam Montgomery will be available to face Hearts on Sunday and Murray Davidson has a “50-50 chance”.