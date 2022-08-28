3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side shoot themselves in the foot in 3-2 defeat to Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side shoot themselves in the foot in 3-2 defeat to Hearts

By Eric Nicolson
August 28 2022, 5.52pm
A dejected Andy Considine at full-time.
A dejected Andy Considine at full-time.

St Johnstone went down to their third defeat in a row under the late summer Edinburgh sun.

And this one will be the hardest to stomach.

A Graham Carey sixth minute beauty from outside the box, when the Irishman cashed in on a poor Craig Gordon clearance, gave them the fast start they wanted.

And, after going into the break 2-1 behind to goals scored by Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce, Andy Considine headed home an Ali Crawford corner at the back post after Stevie May had glanced it on to level things up.

But Liam Gordon gave away a late penalty, bringing down Barrie McKay, and Lawrence Shankland made him pay a heavy price with the spot-kick winner.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from the Tynecastle clash.

A point (or more) that got away

This really did feel like an opportunity missed.

Saints started the game well – pressing high, committing men forward and getting Carey’s opening goal as their reward.

They also ended up playing a Hearts team which was visibly wilting as a consequence of their Thursday night European fixture and players getting taken off injured left, right and centre.

The Perth side deserve credit for two excellent goals – one a set-piece from the training ground and the other a moment of individual quality.

St Johnstone’s Graham Carey celebrates his goal.

But when you concede three awful ones, it’s the definition of shooting yourself in the foot.

This was a far cry from the defensive solidity that had underpinned the early weeks of the Premiership campaign.

A free header from a corner, a backline sliced open and a rash penalty box challenge to give away a penalty is a nasty tasting cocktail.

Daniel Phillips

Put it down as a Sunday afternoon for the young midfielder to forget.

There was an early warning sign he wasn’t at – or near – the top of his game when the former Watford man coughed up possession in midfield, setting in motion a Hearts attack that nearly culminated in a free-kick equaliser.

He didn’t learn his lesson.

After getting caught on the ball near his own box, Hearts won a corner and got their first goal (albeit he wasn’t the one culpable for allowing a free header).

Then for the hosts’ second, Phillips dithered when he needed to challenge Peter Haring and a few seconds later Liam Boyce was heading the ball past Remi Matthews (again the defending was really poor from his team-mates).

Daniel Phillips tackles Cammy Devlin.

A booking for a foul on Cammy Devlin near the end of the first half prompted Callum Davidson – wisely – to replace him at the break.

Just before John Beaton blew his whistle there was another unforced error that Matthews had to mop up.

Hopefully a testing 45 minutes of Scottish Premiership football will be the making of Phillips.

Change of gear needed

Clusters of fixtures will mean different things for different clubs at different stages of the season.

For St Johnstone they have just got to the end of the ‘difficult start’ one.

Given the calibre of the teams they have faced thus far, three points out of a possible 15 isn’t quite as concerning as it might sound.

The ‘must win’ one out of that little lot, Motherwell, did indeed produce a victory.

Now comes the ‘but’ – they now have to move into another gear.

St Mirren, Kilmarnock, Ross County and Dundee United is  cluster number two.

Seven points feels like par.

