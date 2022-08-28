St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson ‘furious’ at ‘basic mistakes’ for Hearts winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson ‘furious’ at ‘basic mistakes’ for Hearts winner

By Eric Nicolson
August 28 2022, 6.11pm
Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was “furious” that football fundamentals went out of the window against Hearts, costing his team a Premiership point.

The Perth side suffered a 3-2 loss at Tynecastle, with Davidson pointing to several errors that led to the winning goal.

Lawrence Shankland converted a penalty, which was awarded after THREE self-inflicted mistakes from the visitors.

“It was our free-kick, we go long, nobody rings the box and we get done on a counter,” said Davidson.

“It’s basic football.

“I’m furious. My team gave me so much but when you make basic, basic mistakes like don’t organise and don’t do the right things, it’s unacceptable.

“If we’d been beaten by a goal into the top corner, fair enough, but that wasn’t the case.

“It was a penalty all day long. Graham (Carey) brings it down for him (Barrie McKay) and Gordy (Liam Gordon) has to stay on his feet.

Liam Gordon brings down Barrie McKay.

“But we’ve got to organise better.

“It’s something I’m going to have to look at.”

Saints went in front through Carey but conceded two goals before half-time.

Andy Considine levelled with a back post header from an Ali Crawford corner before the 81st minute penalty winner.

“In the first half we got a goal up but let them back in,” said Davidson.

“I made changes for the second half and we started it pretty well and got our goal.

“We’d worked so hard to get back into the game.

Andy Considine equalises.

“That was from a corner and then five minutes later, we get another corner and take it short!

“At the moment I’m a bit raw – emotions are a bit tender.

“There have been three games when we should have taken something – Hibs, Aberdeen and this one.

“That’s what is annoying me most at the moment.”

Melker Hallberg ‘fine’

Melker Hallberg was taken off with Saints 1-0 up after he took a free-kick to the face.

Davidson reported the former Hibs man “is fine” but there was an impact on the team after his departure.

“It was a big blow to lose him,” he said. “We’ve got Murray (Davidson) and Cammy (MacPherson) out.

“Young Daniel (Phillips) is probably playing a little bit earlier than I’d have wanted because of fitness and sharpness levels.

“I couldn’t afford to get Daniel sent off so I made a few changes, which I thought worked.

“I thought we rallied well second half when Ryan McGowan won more second balls in the middle of the park.”

Meanwhile, there was nothing new to report as far as new signings is concerned.

“Obviously one or two would be great,” said Davidson. “We’ll try our best.”

