St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson ‘furious’ at ‘basic mistakes’ for Hearts winner

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was “furious” that football fundamentals went out of the window against Hearts, costing his team a Premiership point.

The Perth side suffered a 3-2 loss at Tynecastle, with Davidson pointing to several errors that led to the winning goal.

Lawrence Shankland converted a penalty, which was awarded after THREE self-inflicted mistakes from the visitors.

“It was our free-kick, we go long, nobody rings the box and we get done on a counter,” said Davidson.

“It’s basic football.

“I’m furious. My team gave me so much but when you make basic, basic mistakes like don’t organise and don’t do the right things, it’s unacceptable.

“If we’d been beaten by a goal into the top corner, fair enough, but that wasn’t the case.

“It was a penalty all day long. Graham (Carey) brings it down for him (Barrie McKay) and Gordy (Liam Gordon) has to stay on his feet.

“But we’ve got to organise better.

“It’s something I’m going to have to look at.”

Saints went in front through Carey but conceded two goals before half-time.

Andy Considine levelled with a back post header from an Ali Crawford corner before the 81st minute penalty winner.

“In the first half we got a goal up but let them back in,” said Davidson.

“I made changes for the second half and we started it pretty well and got our goal.

“We’d worked so hard to get back into the game.

“That was from a corner and then five minutes later, we get another corner and take it short!

“At the moment I’m a bit raw – emotions are a bit tender.

“There have been three games when we should have taken something – Hibs, Aberdeen and this one.

“That’s what is annoying me most at the moment.”

Melker Hallberg ‘fine’

Melker Hallberg was taken off with Saints 1-0 up after he took a free-kick to the face.

Davidson reported the former Hibs man “is fine” but there was an impact on the team after his departure.

“It was a big blow to lose him,” he said. “We’ve got Murray (Davidson) and Cammy (MacPherson) out.

“Young Daniel (Phillips) is probably playing a little bit earlier than I’d have wanted because of fitness and sharpness levels.

“I couldn’t afford to get Daniel sent off so I made a few changes, which I thought worked.

“I thought we rallied well second half when Ryan McGowan won more second balls in the middle of the park.”

Meanwhile, there was nothing new to report as far as new signings is concerned.

“Obviously one or two would be great,” said Davidson. “We’ll try our best.”