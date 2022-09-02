Zander Clark says an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone fans after signing for Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zander Clark has said an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone and their fans after signing for Hearts.

The Scotland squad goalkeeper has been without a club since his contract with Saints ran out at the end of last season.

It was expected he would head to England, with Stoke City the favourites to clinch his signature.

But to the surprise of many people, Callum Davidson included, the big move down south didn’t materialise.

Dundee United have long been linked with the 30-year-old but Robbie Neilson has stepped in to offer him a three-year-deal and the challenge of competing with Craig Gordon and Ross Stewart at Tynecastle.

Perth double-winner, Clark watched his old team play Motherwell recently but he took the opportunity to say his goodbyes on social media.

“I know it’s late but I didn’t want to put something up until I had my next move sorted,” he said.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to every member of staff, player and fan that has crossed my path in my time at St Johnstone.

“You brought a boy who thought his footballing days were over and helped turn me into the player I am today!

“You welcomed myself and my family with open arms and will always be grateful for the time we shared.

“We had some down times but the great outshone them massively.

“European trips, to cup doubles, to leaving being part of the team that kept the club in the league was pleasing.

“I wish you all nothing but success in the future and I will be seeing you soon!

“But now it’s time to start my next chapter and I‘m delighted to be joining Hearts and start making some memories at Tynecastle.”