Nicky Clark bitten by St Johnstone bug as youngster, says dad Sandy, who recommended move to Perth club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Nicky Clark bitten by St Johnstone bug as youngster, says dad Sandy, who recommended move to Perth club

By Eric Nicolson
September 9 2022, 6.00am
Nicky and Sandy Clark.
Nicky and Sandy Clark.

Seeing his son sign (and score) for St Johnstone has brought happy memories flooding back for Sandy Clark.

Clark was the Saints manager who took the Perth club into European football for the first time since the great Willie Ormond side were beating the likes of Hamburg in the Uefa Cup.

And a young Nicky was part of the McDiarmid Park dressing room celebrations after Paul Kane’s header secured a 1-0 victory over Dundee in 1999 to put the McDiarmid Park team back in the same competition.

The recruit from Dundee United, who found the net on his debut against St Mirren last weekend, was bitten by the St Johnstone bug long before he signed.

“Nicky was there every week with his older brother and his mum,” said Sandy, who replaced Paul Sturrock and also took Saints to a League Cup final.

“It’s 23 years ago now and time passes so quick but they are great memories. He was only a boy and was going where his mum and dad told him to go!

“But at the end of the day both my boys loved being there and enjoyed being supportive of me.

“Nicky has been right into his football since he was a kid.

“He has always had that desire and love for the game. He wanted so much to be a footballer.

“Seasons and days like that one in 1999 can motivate you for possibly your whole career. You can’t buy the feeling and the emotion.

“Nicky, like every other St Johnstone fan at the time, thoroughly enjoyed it. We have so many pictures from back then.

“He really enjoyed his time going to McDiarmid Park. He so looked forward to it.

“Nicky would have been at every home game, don’t worry about that. Maybe not the away European ones. I think he was a bit young for that!”

Dad’s recommendation

Sandy was sacked in 2001, with the ’99 team breaking up and the slide towards relegation from the top flight having started.

But he harbours no bitterness and is likely to become a McDiarmid regular again over the next few months.

“I told Nicky it is a really good club with solid people who own it and run it,” he said.

“As soon as someone shows an interest and shows they really want you, then it was easy for Nicky. He completely made his mind up.

“I know a big plus for him was Callum Davidson. I have a lot of time for Callum, Steven MacLean and Alex Cleland. I know them all from the coaching world and they are all talented coaches.

“Obviously there was a wee bit of a hiccup last year but I’m sure everyone at the club has learned from it.”

‘In his stride’

Clark, whose last job in football was as assistant manager at Queen of the South, added: “I’m really looking forward to watching Nicky play for St Johnstone.

“Nicky is an intelligent footballer and is a completely different type of footballer to me when I played. The game has obviously evolved a lot since then.

“The top end of the pitch is where he does well, whether creating space for others, assists for goals and he has always managed to get a few goals.

“His record is good when you look at it and that is why St Johnstone have pushed the boat out a little bit to get him.

“He will take everything in his stride. He knows fine well it’s now about what happens on the pitch.

“It can take time for players to gel and become a team.

“If I’m not involved in a game, I’ll go to Nicky’s games. While I’m still looking, my preferred option is going to be to watch St Johnstone.

“The memories are there for him, but the priority is to kick on and do well for the team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

There's been a change of approach at St Johnstone since Andy Considine replaced Jamie McCart.
St Johnstone Opta analysis: The evidence that long ball has been replaced by playing…
0
Stevie May was delighted to stay at McDiarmid Park.
Stevie May had no interest in swapping St Johnstone for Dundee
3
Stevie May can understand comparisons between Steven MacLean and Nicky Clark.
Steven MacLean was Stevie May's best strike partner and St Johnstone hit man can…
0
Scotland's national stadium, Hampden Park
SPFL postpone weekend fixtures after death of Queen Elizabeth II
1
Andy Considine has started well with St Johnstone.
Andy Considine making strong case as St Johnstone's most important summer signing, says Callum…
0
Mulligan, Mochrie and Montgomery will all get the chance to shine
Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone stars named in Scotland U21 squad as Josh…
0
David Wotherspoon, Murray Davidson and Tony Gallacher.
St Johnstone injury news: Tony Gallacher comeback report, David Wotherspoon return date and Murray…
0
Callum Davidson is near the back as Saints celebrate winning promotion under Paul Sturrock.
Callum Davidson can't send players down coal mine like Paul Sturrock - but St…
0
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson reveals recruitment vision to ensure St Johnstone 'minimise risk'
0
Steven Milne and Stevie May both scored on their St Johnstone debut.
St Johnstone dream debuts: 5 strikers who started like Nicky Clark, including one who…
0

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0