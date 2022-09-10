Stevie May had no interest in swapping St Johnstone for Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevie May had no interest in leaving St Johnstone in the last transfer window.

Dundee were reported to be keen on making a move for the three-time cup winner with the Perth side.

RUMOUR: Stevie May 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Dundee are rumoured to be after St Johnstone striker Stevie May who has been linked with the club in the past. The rumour suggests that Dundee would be willing to include a player-swap as part of the deal. pic.twitter.com/rhl3E5Et1w — Dens Park Choir 🇨🇷 (@DensParkChoir) August 29, 2022

But swapping McDiarmid Park for Dens Park was always going to be a non-starter for May.

And the fact he was given the nod by manager Callum Davidson to partner new signing, Nicky Clark in the first game after the window shut, was proof that he still has a big part to play with his hometown club.

And May, who already has two league assists and one winning goal to his name in the league, couldn’t be happier.

𝘽𝙚𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡 – 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙚 𝙈𝙖𝙮 🎥 Morning Saints fans 🎉#SJFC | pic.twitter.com/xlMvp2K0EE — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 7, 2022

“That was all news to me,” he said of the Dundee link.

“There was nothing in it at all.

“There was no truth in it from my side.

“I’ve worked hard to get into this team and I want to keep putting in performances that will keep me there.”