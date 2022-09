Stevie May had no interest in swapping St Johnstone for Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevie May had no interest in leaving St Johnstone in the last transfer window.

Dundee were reported to be keen on making a move for the three-time cup winner with the Perth side.

RUMOUR: Stevie May ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ณ๓ ฃ๓ ด๓ ฟ Dundee are rumoured to be after St Johnstone striker Stevie May who has been linked with the club in the past. The rumour suggests that Dundee would be willing to include a player-swap as part of the deal. pic.twitter.com/rhl3E5Et1w — Dens Park Choir ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ท (@DensParkChoir) August 29, 2022

But swapping McDiarmid Park for Dens Park was always going to be a non-starter for May.

And the fact he was given the nod by manager Callum Davidson to partner new signing, Nicky Clark in the first game after the window shut, was proof that he still has a big part to play with his hometown club.

And May, who already has two league assists and one winning goal to his name in the league, couldnโ€™t be happier.

โ€œThat was all news to me,โ€ he said of the Dundee link.

โ€œThere was nothing in it at all.

โ€œThere was no truth in it from my side.

โ€œIโ€™ve worked hard to get into this team and I want to keep putting in performances that will keep me there.โ€