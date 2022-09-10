Stevie May had no interest in swapping St Johnstone for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Stevie May had no interest in swapping St Johnstone for Dundee

By Eric Nicolson
September 10 2022, 3.22pm
Stevie May was delighted to stay at McDiarmid Park.
Stevie May was delighted to stay at McDiarmid Park.

Stevie May had no interest in leaving St Johnstone in the last transfer window.

Dundee were reported to be keen on making a move for the three-time cup winner with the Perth side.

But swapping McDiarmid Park for Dens Park was always going to be a non-starter for May.

And the fact he was given the nod by manager Callum Davidson to partner new signing, Nicky Clark in the first game after the window shut, was proof that he still has a big part to play with his hometown club.

And May, who already has two league assists and one winning goal to his name in the league, couldn’t be happier.

“That was all news to me,” he said of the Dundee link.

“There was nothing in it at all.

“There was no truth in it from my side.

“I’ve worked hard to get into this team and I want to keep putting in performances that will keep me there.”

