David Wotherspoon won’t be in last Canada squad before World Cup but St Johnstone are giving him the best chance of going to Qatar

By Eric Nicolson
September 12 2022, 10.24pm
David Wotherspoon in action for Canada.

St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon will miss out on selection for the last Canadian squad to assemble before the World Cup.

But St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes he is giving the three-time cup winner the best chance to be named in the one that really matters in November.

Canada head coach, John Herdman will take 26 players to Qatar.

And according to Davidson, making sure no corners have been cut with Wotherspoon’s recovery from knee surgery was the right approach, with the 32-year-old likely to have nine Premiership matches to earn his seat on the plane.

“With David, he’s desperate to get back playing,” said Davidson, who reported that Wotherspoon played an hour of a squad bounce-game on Friday.

“This international break has probably come at the wrong time for him.

“But the good side of it for him is we’ll arrange games that week and the week after to bring him on.

“By the time it comes to the Dundee United match he’ll hopefully have played a couple of 90 minutes.”

Davidson added: “It’s a tough one for David and the Canada manager.

“David will have to prove his fitness and his form.

“There’s a long way to go yet.

“The most important thing is he comes back properly fit and doesn’t pick up other injuries because he wasn’t quite ready.

“That will give him the best chance of making the Canada squad for the World Cup.”

Montgomery hard work paying off

Loan wing-back Adam Montgomery has been called up for the Scotland under-21s, with Davidson praising the effort the Celtic youngster has put in to improve his defending game.

“It’s fantastic for Adam,” he said.

“We’ve never had any doubt about Adam’s ability going forward.

“He’s always working hard on the defensive side of things to get better.

“When he played at Celtic he didn’t have to defend too much.

“You can see him improving. In the second half against St Mirren I thought he was a lot better defensively.

“He’s got power and pace without the ball – which is a rare thing these days.

“And, as he showed for our second goal, he can show real composure in the opposition box.”

Daniel Phillips getting game time

Ryan McGowan will be hopeful of making the next Australia squad, while James Brown and Daniel Phillips will head off to play for Malta and Trinidad and Tobago respectively.

A four-nation tournament in Thailand is perfect timing for Phillips as he aims to be Premiership-ready for Saints later this month.

“People expected Daniel to be up to speed straight away,” said Davidson.

“It doesn’t work that way.

“He had to go in (at Ibrox) because of circumstances.

“He made a positive impact when he came on against St Mirren and if he continues to do that he’ll get an opportunity to start games again.

“I’m looking for him to be in a much better place after the international break.

“It’s difficult with boys who don’t get a full pre-season.

“Getting game time with Trinidad will definitely help.”

