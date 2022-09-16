St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan not giving up on Australia World Cup dream

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan McGowan hasn’t given up on his Australia World Cup dream.

And winning games with St Johnstone over the next couple of months could be the key to making the final squad for Qatar.

McGowan, who played for the Socceroos in Brazil 2014 wasn’t called up for this month’s friendlies against New Zealand.

But the window of opportunity has not yet closed.

“If I’m fit and playing then hopefully I’ll be on the selection table,” said McGowan, whose team-mate David Wotherspoon has a chance of going to Qatar with Canada.

“But how many people will be on that table, I don’t know!

“Selection for international football is something you have zero control over.

“It will come down to whether they think I can do a job.

“I do know that I’ll need to be playing well here and helping St Johnstone move up the table.

“If that falls into place I’ll have a stronger case.

“But I know that there have been many better players than me who won’t have gone to a World Cup – and I’ve been at one.

“If it happens then that would be fantastic and I’d love it. If it doesn’t then I’m happy playing here at St Johnstone and hopefully doing well.”