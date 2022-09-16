St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan not giving up on Australia World Cup dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan not giving up on Australia World Cup dream

By Eric Nicolson
September 16 2022, 10.25pm
St Johnstone's Ryan McGowan.
St Johnstone's Ryan McGowan.

Ryan McGowan hasn’t given up on his Australia World Cup dream.

And winning games with St Johnstone over the next couple of months could be the key to making the final squad for Qatar.

McGowan, who played for the Socceroos in Brazil 2014 wasn’t called up for this month’s friendlies against New Zealand.

But the window of opportunity has not yet closed.

Ryan McGowan at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Ryan McGowan at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“If I’m fit and playing then hopefully I’ll be on the selection table,” said McGowan, whose team-mate David Wotherspoon has a chance of going to Qatar with Canada.

“But how many people will be on that table, I don’t know!

“Selection for international football is something you have zero control over.

“It will come down to whether they think I can do a job.

“I do know that I’ll need to be playing well here and helping St Johnstone move up the table.

“If that falls into place I’ll have a stronger case.

“But I know that there have been many better players than me who won’t have gone to a World Cup – and I’ve been at one.

“If it happens then that would be fantastic and I’d love it. If it doesn’t then I’m happy playing here at St Johnstone and hopefully doing well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Adam Montgomery and Ross County's Keith Watson battle for the ball.
St Johnstone verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Saints held to…
0
Ryan McGowan is a big fan of Ange Postecoglou and Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson and Ange Postecoglou give players the preparation they're looking for, says St…
0
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.
Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge
0
Paddy Buckley in action.
St Johnstone in 1952: The Perth club were in crisis the last time there…
0
Stevie May and Connor McLennan could both be good partners for Nicky Clark.
Callum Davidson has two potentially strong St Johnstone strike partnerships in making
0
St Johnstone's stand-in captain, Melker Hallberg.
Melker Hallberg has taken great pride in being St Johnstone captain
0
Gus MacPherson and Ian Flaherty.
St Johnstone have 'two or three pieces' to put in recruitment jigsaw after Gus…
0
Liam Fox, caretaker manager for Dundee United.
PODCAST: Is Dundee United manager hunt turning into procession for Liam Fox?
0
Gus MacPherson, new head of football operations at St Johnstone.
St Johnstone confirm Gus MacPherson as new head of football operations
0

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0