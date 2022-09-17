St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0 draw verdict

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The seriousness of Graham Carey’s knee injury will be determined next week.

The St Johnstone playmaker was ruled out of the Perth side’s draw with Ross County and manager Callum Davidson reported that it won’t be until the swelling subsides that the extent of the problem can be diagnosed.

“He hurt his knee at training during the week,” said Davidson.

“I don’t know how long he will be out for. His knee gained swelling overnight.

“It will be a matter of getting the swelling down and hopefully he will be OK.”

Carey’s place in the middle of the park was taken by Ryan McGowan, with Liam Gordon returning to the Saints backline.

“Two or three boys today played who hadn’t trained all week,” said Davidson.

“Jamie Murphy was struggling with an injury. Ryan was struggling as well but managed to train on Friday.

“I thought he adapted really well.

“He tired a little bit in the second half but I thought as a defensive unit we were very solid.”

Four from six

Six points from two home games was the target going into the international break but four and back to back clean-sheets will have to do.

“I think home form has improved, we have tweaked the tactics a little bit and tried to be a wee bit more attacking,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“We are playing with wingers and wing-backs and playing three up front as well.

“We are trying to be a little more attacking at home and cause more problems.

“Home form is key for us to be a success this season.

“There have been a lot of positives in the last two home games.

“We have other fixtures coming up where we can get points. We will get everyone fit and healthy and we will have a really strong squad to pick from.”